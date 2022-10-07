Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022: Best Early Access savings in the UK

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, now is great time to buy a MacBook. Following this year's release of the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.

Just like July's Prime Day sale, we expect next week's Prime Early Access Sale to offer Black Friday-like discounts on MacBooks. So if you were hoping for a price break on one of Apple's stylish laptops, Amazon's October Prime Day event is your best bet until Black Friday.

If you can't afford to wait, there are plenty of MacBook deals available right now. From the MacBook Air M1 to the MacBook Pro, browse today's best MacBook deals ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale below.

Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) starts Oct. 11 at midnight and runs through Oct. 12. Bookmark our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hub for the best deals on mobile tech.

Where do I get Amazon Prime?

Good question! You can pick up a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) right now then pay £8.99 a month.

The subscription doesn’t just give you access to Prime savings and free delivery, it also unlocks the door to Prime Video, music streaming and unlimited photo storage.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial (opens in new tab)

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals. You can also shop early Prime Day deals right now using your Amazon Prime trial membership.

Prime Day October MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: £1,249 £1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): £2,399 £2,129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple is slashing £344 off the 1TB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro (M2/8GB/256GB): £1,349 £1,225 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The brand new M2 MacBook Pro is already getting a discount — even though it's literally just come out! Get all the powerful benefits of Apple's chip with an active cooling system for sustained performance.

(opens in new tab) Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16 (512GB SSD): £2,399 £2,155 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple is slashing 10% off the 512GB MacBook Pro 16. It features a 16-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics.

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

October's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the online retailer's holiday season kick-off event. The 48-hour sale is scheduled to run on Oct.11-12 and is expect to offer sitewide deals on products from every category.

Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio wearables, games and gaming gear. Amazon's October sale will shine the spotlight on Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals.

When is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts Oct. 11 at midnight. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.

Join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to shop today's Prime Early Access deals as well as offers during Amazon's fall sale. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. There's no risk and you can cancel any time.