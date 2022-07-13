This 24-inch gaming monitor dropped to $159 in Prime Day Deal — and it's 4.6 stars on Amazon

The best monitor deals are aplenty as Prime Day 2022 inches closer, and one that caught our eye is this Koorui 24-inch gaming monitor that is now only $159 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

If you're willing to splurge a little more for a 4K gaming monitor, consider this LG Prime Day Deal we spotted for just $264

KOORUI 24 Inch gaming monitor: was $200, now $159 @ Amazon

Imagine only needing a little more than a $100 bill to snag this 24-inch gaming monitor. This 1080p panel has a 165Hz refresh rate, an ultra-fast 1ms response rate, built-in FreeSync to ensure smoother, slicker pictures. It's also G-Sync compatible. Koorui boasts that this display is ultra-thin, VESA compatible, features eye-care perks, and it's tilt adjustable.

LG 32UL500-W 31.5 Inch 4K: was $343, now $264 @ Amazon

Close to $200, the LG 32UL500-W 31.5 Inch is only of the cheapest 4K gaming monitors at this price point. With a DCI-P3 of 95%, the monitor is rather colorful and balanced with its HDR 10 compatibility.

The Koorui 24-inch gaming monitor offers 1080p resolution on a VA panel. It features a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility.

It also has a 20000000:1 contrast ratio and covers 85% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Connection options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.2, and audio out. It's also VESA-mount compatible. The monitor can be tilted from -5 degrees to 15 degrees.

Koorui must be doing something right because the gaming monitor has amassed a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, which is impressive considering how critical people can be about their displays. As mentioned, you can grab the Koorui 24-inch gaming monitor for only $159 on Amazon.

