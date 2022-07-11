Ace in the hole! Save $220 on the Core i5-powered Acer Aspire 3 for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is starting to heat up, and we've already found some great laptop deals to kick off this unofficial retail holiday. Behold: the Acer Aspire 3, a 17-inch laptop that's packed with a Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Not to mention a beautiful 1920 x 1080 LCD screen to view all your favorite vids in hi-res.

As of this writing, the Acer Aspire 3 was on sale for $379 on Walmart's website (opens in new tab), which makes this one of the cheapest gaming laptops we've found for Prime Day. Originally priced at $499, that's an impressive savings of $220.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 3 (17-inch): was $499 now $379 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has an ace in the hole for Prime Day, and it's shaped like the Acer Aspire 3: a 17-inch productivity powerhouse that can handle most home office chores and even some light gaming, thanks to an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's a slick machine for the price, with a bit more "oomph" behind it than your average Chromebook.

Prime Day madness aside, the Acer Aspire 3 was already affordable (for a 17-inch Windows 10 laptop, anyway), and this config is loaded with a capable array of hardware under the hood, including a full HD IPS display; 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU; Intel Iris Xe Graphics; 8GB DDR4 RAM; and 256GB NVMe SSD.

We haven't reviewed this specific model, but the Acer Aspire line has been around for a while now, and as reviewed, the Aspire 5 (originally priced at $549 as configured) made for a good middle-of-the-road laptop. At this price and increased screen size, however, the value increases to some degree. (Or 1.7 diagonal inches, if you prefer.)

You're unlikely to get the best battery life out of this beastly bad boy, but if an outlet is never far away from your primary workspace, the Acer Aspire 3 might be a good addition to your home office, man cave, or dorm room.

Check out our full Acer Aspire 5 review, and keep checking back for the latest Prime Day 2022 coverage!