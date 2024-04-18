Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal: Save up to $80 on this iconic stainless steel smartwatch
Advanced fitness tracking and sleep coaching meet beautiful, iconic stainless steel design in the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Experts agree the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is inarguably, the best stainless steel smartwatch for Android users.
It's built sturdy for everyday wear, yet feels lightweight and comfortable on the wrist. Amazon currently has the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on sale for $339. It usually retails for $399, so that's $60 in savings. Plus, you'll save $20 on select Galaxy Watch bands with your purchase. Given that prices start from $19 for the official Galaxy Watch Fabric Band, this particular style can be yours for the low price of free.
Select "Benefit Items'' on the left side of the page and choose your desired Galaxy Watch Band. Your additional discount will automatically apply at checkout. This is one of the best smartwatch deals available on Amazon. It's one to consider if you want to buy a smartwatch for yourself or surprise mom. This offer ends May 24.
Today's best Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Was:
$399Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Bluetooth-Smartwatch-Rotating-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0C791819Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$339 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $60 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Amazon. Plus, save $20 on select Samsung Watch Bands or a free<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C81W7C6D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> fabric band (valued at $19).
Features: Fitness tracking, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, 43mm AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching and more.
Release Date: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-watch6-classic-stainless-steel-smartwatch-43mm-bt-black%2F6546695.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $336 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fwatches%2Fgalaxy-watch6%2Fbuy%2F%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung $336
Price history: At $339, it's just $40 shy of its all-time low price of <a href="https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B0C791819Q?utm_campaign=camelizer&utm_medium=extension&utm_source=chrome&utm_content=view-product-button&utm_term=US-B0C791819Q" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$299 on Amazon.
Price comparison:
Reviews consensus: In our hands-on <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-and-watch-6-classic-hands-on" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review, we called it fantastic. We loved its gorgeous AMOLED display, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H rating, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-and-watch-6-classic-hands-on" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hands-on | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/smartwatches/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-classic-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-watch-6" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ (Galaxy Watch 6)
Buy it if: You're in the Android ecosystem and want to complement your phone with a smartwatch.
Don't buy it if: You want a low-profile design wearable for tracking workouts, sleep, and heart rate. I recommend the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/smartwatches/fitbit-charge-6-review-its-fantastic" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fitbit Charge 6 or my personal favorite, the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFitbit-Management-Intensity-Tracking-Midnight%2Fdp%2FB0B5F9SZW7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fitbit Inspire 3.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.