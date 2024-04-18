Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal: Save up to $80 on this iconic stainless steel smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Was: $399

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Bluetooth-Smartwatch-Rotating-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0C791819Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$339 @ Amazon

Overview:

Save $60 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Amazon. Plus, save $20 on select Samsung Watch Bands or a free<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C81W7C6D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> fabric band (valued at $19).

Features: Fitness tracking, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, 43mm AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching and more.

Release Date: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-watch6-classic-stainless-steel-smartwatch-43mm-bt-black%2F6546695.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $336 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fwatches%2Fgalaxy-watch6%2Fbuy%2F%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung $336

Price history: At $339, it's just $40 shy of its all-time low price of <a href="https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B0C791819Q?utm_campaign=camelizer&utm_medium=extension&utm_source=chrome&utm_content=view-product-button&utm_term=US-B0C791819Q" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$299 on Amazon.

Price comparison:

Reviews consensus: In our hands-on <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-and-watch-6-classic-hands-on" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review, we called it fantastic. We loved its gorgeous AMOLED display, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H rating, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging.

Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-and-watch-6-classic-hands-on" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hands-on | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/smartwatches/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-classic-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-watch-6" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ (Galaxy Watch 6)

Buy it if: You're in the Android ecosystem and want to complement your phone with a smartwatch.

Don't buy it if: You want a low-profile design wearable for tracking workouts, sleep, and heart rate. I recommend the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/smartwatches/fitbit-charge-6-review-its-fantastic" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fitbit Charge 6 or my personal favorite, the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFitbit-Management-Intensity-Tracking-Midnight%2Fdp%2FB0B5F9SZW7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fitbit Inspire 3.