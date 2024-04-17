Get these top 7 must-have FPS titles up to 85% off during Steam FPS Fest

If you're a fan of action-packed FPS games, you don't want to miss out on Steam FPS Fest, going on now through April 22. This huge sale includes a lot of great discounts on FPS hits, so I went on a mission to pin down the best deals. You can save big on everything from esports hits to open-world shooters with these top seven discounts.

If you're looking for some great gear to play your new FPS titles on, make sure you also check out our guides to the best gaming laptops and the best gaming keyboards to complete your setup.

Dive into some of the greatest shooter games out there with these top deals of Steam FPS Fest.

1. Fallout 76

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

If you've been waiting to play the Fallout games ahead of the new Fallout show on Prime Video, now is your chance. You can save big on all of the Fallout games during Steam FPS Fest, but the best deal is Fallout 76. It's usually priced at $39.99, but you can add it to your library for 80% off now through April 22.

While it had a bit of a rocky start, Fallout 76 has turned out to be another great addition to an already stellar series. It's also the first in the series to include multiplayer with options for both co-op and PVP, so you no longer have to wander the wasteland solo.

Get Fallout 76 for only $7.99 during Steam FPS Fest to dive into the world of Fallout without emptying your wallet.

2. Far Cry 6

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Set in the heat of a tropical paradise in the midst of a revolution, Far Cry 6 mixes stunning visuals with thrilling FPS combat. The Far Cry series overall is a great pick for anyone who enjoys a mix of exploration and balanced combat in a dangerous world. Far Cry 6 does a nice job of blending natural and urban environments, too, making it fun for fans of everything from Tomb Raider to GTA.

You can pick up Far Cry 6 for a whopping 75% off during Steam FPS Fest through April 22. Usually, it will run you $59.99 just for the standard edition, but you can snag it for just $14.99 right now. The Deluxe, Gold, and Game of the Year editions are also on sale for up to 75% off if you want the complete experience.

3. Fallout 4

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

With all the excitement surrounding the Fallout show, it's no wonder there are some great deals on the games right now. If you missed out on the Prime Gaming freebies, you can still get a great deal on Fallout 4 during Steam FPS Fest.

Fallout 4 is the latest single-player-only title in the Fallout series, set 210 years after the "Great War" that transformed the U.S. into a nuclear wasteland. It takes place in the ruins of Boston where the main character is the lone survivor of Vault 111 on their mission to find their kidnapped child. You can play the Fallout games in any order, so if you're new to the series, snag this one while it's on sale and dive right in!

Get Fallout 4 75% off for just $4.99 during Steam FPS Fest through April 22.

4. DOOM Eternal

(Image credit: Steam)

DOOM Eternal brought a classic franchise into the modern era and it's a hit that FPS fans won't want to miss. Bethesda gave DOOM a complete makeover with modern graphics while maintaining the action-packed, demon-slaying gameplay that made the original DOOM titles great.

If you haven't experienced the latest DOOM title yet, now is the time to add it to your library for a great price. You can pick up DOOM Eternal for 67% off during Steam FPS Fest. Both the standard and Deluxe editions are on sale, too. The Standard edition, normally priced at $39.99, is just $13.19 right now and the Deluxe edition will run you only $23.09. You can also grab the "Ancient Gods — Part Two" campaign expansion for only $7.99.

5. Deep Rock Galactic

(Image credit: Ghost Ship Games)

If you love co-op games like I do, you won't want to miss out on Deep Rock Galactic. This quirky, chaotic co-op hit casts players as dwarves sent out on dangerous mining missions in space. You explore caverns crawling with alien monsters in teams of four, either with friends or in online matchmaking. The caverns are procedurally generated, too, so every mission is a completely new experience.

If you want to get in on the fun, pick up Deep Rock Galactic for 67% off during Steam FPS Fest. It normally starts at $29.99, but you can get the standard edition for just $9.89. If you want a bit of extra content for only a few dollars more, grab the Deluxe edition for only $16.90.

Completionists can snag the Master edition for $23.90 instead of $77.98 or even pick up the Dwarven Legacy bundle for only $53.58, 60% off the usual price of $133.88!

6. Far Cry 5

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Want the complete Far Cry experience? Right now you can add Far Cry 5 to your Steam library for 85% off the usual price. Far Cry 5 is set in the rural community of Hope County, Montana. This quiet countryside town is caught up in a battle with a fanatical doomsday cult, leaving the player to lead a resistance and restore peace to Hope County.

Far Cry 5 delivers a stunning open world with a slew of cool vehicles to drive and a story campaign you can play solo or with a friend in two-player co-op. It's definitely worth picking up if you're a fan of games like Red Dead Redemption or the GTA series.

Get Far Cry 5 for only $8.99 during Steam FPS Fest through April 22. You can also snag the Gold edition for just $13.49.

7. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

All the esports fans out there should try out Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. This tactical team-based shooter has become a hit in the esports community and you can get in on the action right now for 67% off the game's normal price.

Not only is Rainbow Six Siege a great esports title, it's arguably one of the best FPS games made in recent years. You play as a Special Forces operator on a five-player team tasked with either attacking or defending against the opposing team. It's a realistic, modern FPS title, so fans of Call of Duty and CSGO will feel right at home.

Get Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for only $9.89 during Steam FPS Fest through April 22. You can also snag the Operator edition for $34.99 or the Ultimate edition for $49.49.