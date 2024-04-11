Fallout 76, New Vegas, and 3 are free on Prime Gaming to celebrate TV show's launch

By Momo Tabari
published

Don't miss your chance to get these great games for free!

Fallout
(Image credit: Prime)

Amazon Prime's Fallout TV show launched today, and beyond the incredible acclaim it's getting from critics before release, it's also being celebrated with the release of Fallout 76 and more on Prime Gaming. 

The Fallout TV show is partially created by Westworld's Jonathan Nolan, as he directed the first three episodes (he's also the brother of the legendary Christopher Nolan). Ramin Djawadi is also on the project, who is the legendary composer behind many Game of Thrones scores, and is composing the show.

Long story short, the hype for the Fallout show is off the charts, and to celebrate this occasion, you'll be able to get Fallout 76, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free on Prime Gaming. 

Of course, if you have Xbox Game Pass, you already have access to these games. But even folks who do not have a subscription to it, and are an Amazon Prime Member, can redeem it on the Prime Gaming homepage on PC, while Fallout 76 is available for Xbox too.

How to redeem Fallout 76 on Prime Gaming and Microsoft Store

Fallout 76, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition are free on Prime Gaming to celebrate the launch of the Fallout TV show. In order to redeem the game, go to the Prime Gaming website, find Fallout 76 or whichever games you desire and select Claim. If you're also a fan of older Fallout games, Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel is also currently free on the service.

Fallout 76

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You can also watch all eight episodes of the Fallout TV show right now if you have a Prime subscription, so don't miss out on the show. Of course, if you're looking for some context into the series, you might want to play the games first. But we're certain that the show can exist on its own without needing extensive knowledge of the franchise first.

Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.