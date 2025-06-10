'Fallout' fans, rejoice: A fan-made mod is now just one click away

Though most gamers love playing modded games, it’s hard to find anyone who’s a fan of actually finding and installing them. Between sketchy zip files, restarting the game you’re modding over and over to get it to work, and then the mod crashing every other minute, the process can quickly turn into a headache.

Thankfully, GOG’s most recent announcement aims to simplify the tedious process with an all-new “One-click Mods” feature.

GOG announces One-click Mods to simplify the modding process

For those unfamiliar, GOG (Good Old Games) is a digital storefront for video games and is owned by CD Projekt. What truly sets GOG apart from most other platforms, like Steam, is its DRM-free focus. Essentially, this means when you buy a game on GOG, you own it. You get direct access to the game files and don’t necessarily need an internet connection to play your installed games.

This open approach has also historically made GOG the go-to platform for those who enjoy creating and installing "mods," or modifications, to alter or add content to games. For instance, this Reddit user mentions that they’ve bought some games on GOG instead of Steam only because the modding experience is much easier.



During the PC Gaming Summer Showcase 2025 on Sunday, GOG announced “One-click Mods” and described the announcement as the beginning of a “new era of modding.” This means that instead of fiddling around with files, you’ll be able to browse and install “selected” mods exactly like the name suggests — with just a single click.

(Image credit: GOG)

The Poland-based CD Projekt Red explained that its One-click Mods are baked into the base game so that you can install them with the click of a button. In other words, you won’t need to spend hours hunting down the right files or praying the mod doesn’t break your game.

In a YouTube video GOG uploaded, Alexander Grzech, who is part of the GOG team, assured that its One-click Mods are safe, since they’ve been reviewed and tested thoroughly by the company’s QA team.

GOG One-Click Mods | New era of modding begins! - YouTube Watch On

Only a few mods are supported (for now)

Since this is just the beginning, the new feature currently supports a curated list of mods. Thankfully, there are already some big names in the mix.

One of the standout entries is Fallout: London – One-click Edition, a fan-made overhaul of Fallout 4 that drops players into a post-apocalyptic version of London.

One user on Reddit praised GOG for this move, saying, “One-click Fallout: London is something that should’ve been done from the start.”

Other than Fallout, here’s a list of the other mods currently available on GOG:

"Horn of the Abyss" for Heroes of Might and Magic III : an expansion for Heroes of Might and Magic III with new factions, campaigns, creatures, artifacts, and other quality-of-life improvements.

: an expansion for Heroes of Might and Magic III with new factions, campaigns, creatures, artifacts, and other quality-of-life improvements. "Phobos" for DOOM 3 : a prequel to the original game, delivering a “narrative-driven, classic-style FPS experience with modern enhancements.”

: a prequel to the original game, delivering a “narrative-driven, classic-style FPS experience with modern enhancements.” Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines Unofficial Patch fixes numerous bugs that the original game left unresolved and restores and enhances removed content, such as quests, levels, characters, and dialogue.

(Image credit: GOG)

GOG also announced that Skyblivion for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is coming later this year. Unlike the reaction most decisions get in the gaming world, this one was met primarily with praise.

One Redditor called it a “great update” and said they were “really excited to see Skyblivion coming later this year,” while another jokingly declared that the “GOG lords are generous.”