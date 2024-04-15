The MacBook Air M3 is the best overall laptop to buy, grab it now for $999
Pick up the excellent MacBook Air M3 for its lowest price yet
Apple's latest MacBook Air M3 is the best laptop to buy. Period. When it comes to performance and battery life, it's the laptop to beat. For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for $999 at Amazon. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $100 in savings and lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M3. This is one of the best MacBook deals available right now, you're basically getting Apple's student MacBook discount.
If you want a bigger display, you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air for $1,149 ($150 off) via Amazon's on-page coupon. This marks a new all-time low price for this particular laptop. Apple deals like this typically don't last long, so I recommend you grab it while you can.
Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M3
Was:
$1,099
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX23V2ZK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M3 — the best overall laptop to buy
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1814977-REG/apple_mrxv3ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m3.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H $999 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6565837.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $1,099
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the MacBook Air M3 so far. It beats the former all-time low price of $1,049 in <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6565837.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy's member-only deal.
Reviews: Experts gave the MacBook Air M3 high praises across the board. The most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/macbooks/macbook-air-13-inch-m3" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/macbook-air-13-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½| TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/computing/macbooks/apple-macbook-air-13-inch-m3" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop that's fast and has long battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a gaming-specific machine for competitive gameplay. See our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/best-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best laptop deals, <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/best-chromebook-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Chromebook deals, and <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/best-gaming-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.