The MacBook Air M3 is the best overall laptop to buy, grab it now for $999

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M3

Was: $1,099

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX23V2ZK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ Amazon

Overview:

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M3 — the best overall laptop to buy

Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Release date: March 2024

Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1814977-REG/apple_mrxv3ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m3.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H $999 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6565837.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $1,099

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the MacBook Air M3 so far. It beats the former all-time low price of $1,049 in <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6565837.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy's member-only deal.

Reviews: Experts gave the MacBook Air M3 high praises across the board. The most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.

Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/macbooks/macbook-air-13-inch-m3" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/macbook-air-13-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½| TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/computing/macbooks/apple-macbook-air-13-inch-m3" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a portable laptop that's fast and has long battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a gaming-specific machine for competitive gameplay. See our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/best-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best laptop deals, <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/best-chromebook-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Chromebook deals, and <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/best-gaming-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.