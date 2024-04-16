5 Dell Flash Sale laptop deals I recommend you grab now

Dell's Flash Sale keeps April's spring clearance deals rolling all week long. If you're laptop is due for an upgrade shop my recommended Dell and Alienware laptop deals from now through April 9 for savings. One deal worth your while is the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop for $749. That's $200 off its regular retail price of $949 and one of the best laptop deals this week. Although we didn't test it, Dell laptops are known to offer impressive performance for the price. Dell Inspiron 15 Intel i7 reviews average 4.4 out of 5-stars at Dell. Satisfied customers praise its amazing features, user-friendliness and speed. Others like its sleek and lightweight design.

The Dell Inspiron 15 in this deal is more than capable of handling multitasking, photo editing, video editing, and light gaming. Business pros, students and creatives will benefit from its powerful 13th Gen Intel chip and Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics.

If you're looking for a versatile notebook PC, Dell's flash sale, here's an excellent deal on one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops. For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 for $999 (500 off). In our Dell Inspiron 16 (7620) 2-in-1 review, it earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from us for its premium design, powerful performance and amazing battery life. The review unit we tested ran on a 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU so expect this newer 13th Gen Intel i7 laptop in this deal to be on par if not better.

That's just two out of the handful of deals I recommend from Dell's flash sale. Browse more discounts below and shop Dell's entire sale through April 19.

Dell Flash Sale — recommended deals

Dell Inspiron 15 (Intel i5): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-15-laptop/spd/inspiron-15-3520-laptop/cai153520w11p1s1005" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $649 now $449

This Dell flash deal takes $200 off the Dell Inspiron 15 — one of the best laptops for college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-15-laptop/spd/inspiron-15-3520-laptop/nn3520gmqbh#ratings_section" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dell Inspiron 15 reviews at Dell average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with mic, stereo speakers, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 15 (Intel i7): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/new-inspiron-15-laptop/spd/inspiron-15-3530-laptop/useichbts3530gmhc" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $949 now $749

If you want a laptop with a little more kick, the Intel Core i7-charged Dell Inspiron 15 is $200 off. College students, business pros and creators will benefit from this configuration's powerful 13th Gen Intel chip and Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics with 2GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, FHD webcam with mic, 512GB SSD, stereo speakers, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-16-2-in-1-laptop/spd/inspiron-16-7630-2-in-1-laptop/usi2hbts7630gghg" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,499 now $999

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit OLED touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p FHD+ IR camera with dual mics, quad-speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 RTX 4060: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-m16-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-m16-r1-amd-laptop/useahctom16r1amd06" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,749 now $1,199

Dell knocks a whopping $550 off the Alienware m16 with RTX 40 graphics. In our recent <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/alienware-m16-r2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Alienware m16 series review, we found its excellent design, gaming and productivity performance impressive. Stealth mode is also clutch. Bottom line, the Alienware m16 delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek design. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, FHD IR camera, dual mics, stereo speakers, AlienFX Lighting Zones, Windows 11 Pro

Alienware x16 RTX 4070: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-x16-r2-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-x16-r2-laptop/useashbtsx16r2gxxg" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $2,699 now $2,199

During Dell's flash sale, save $500 on the Alienware x16 with RTX 4070 GPU. We didn't test this exact laptop, however, in our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/alienware-x17-r2-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Alienware x17 R2 review, we loved its beautiful design, excellent audio and powerful gaming performance. We were also impressed by the laptop's incredibly fast transfer speeds. After thorough testing, we have the Alienware X17 R2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-start and our Editor's Choice Award. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, NVIDIA G-SYNC, Intel Core Ultra 9 16-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD, Alienware cherry keyboard with per-key RGB LED, AlienFX lighting, FHD RGB + IR camera with dual array mics, Windows 11 Home