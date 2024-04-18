Save $300! Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits all-time low
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 boasts an RTX 4070 GPU, and it's 15% off for a limited time
If you've been hunting for a premium gaming laptop that can handle AAA games with ease, this impressive deal is perfect for you. Right now, you can snag the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 for only $1,699 from Best Buy — that's a savings of $300!
The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 boasts some of the latest and greatest specs that make its sale price of $1,699 a great deal. You'll get a stunning 16-inch 2.5K, 240Hz OLED display, Intel's new Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.
Our hands-on impressions of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 were positive, and while we don't have a final score yet for it, we love its gorgeous new design, vibrant OLED display, and powerful performance for gaming and other tasks.
This Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 deal also comes with 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and 6 months of Norton 360 for free.
Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16
Was:
$1,999Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-zephyrus-g16-2024-16-oled-240hz-gaming-laptop-intel-core-ultra-9-16gb-lpddr5x-geforce-rtx-4070-1tb-ssd-eclipse-gray%2F6570222.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,699 @ Best Buy
Overview: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 sports an RTX 4070 GPU and you can snag it for $300 off right now.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600, 240Hz) OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4 port, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home, customizable RGB backlit keyboard
Release date: 2024
Price check: <a href="https://www.excaliberpc.com/799350/asus-rog-zephyrus-g16-gu605mi-g16.u94070.html" data-link-merchant="excaliberpc.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">EXcaliberPC $2,199
Price history: This laptop hasn't been out for very long yet, so this $300 discount puts the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070 configuration at its lowest price ever.
Reviews: We've done some hands-on testing with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, and so far, we're impressed. We love its gorgeous OLED display, gaming capabilities, and cool new design. Other reviewers mention smoother gameplay with G-Sync and great speakers, but note that there's no Ethernet port for a faster wired connection.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/gaming-laptops-pcs/asus-rog-zephyrus-g16-hands-on-gorgeous-redesign-with-a-lot-of-power" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="excaliberpc.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Hands-on thoughts | Windows Central: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/laptops/asus-rog-zephyrus-g16-2024-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="excaliberpc.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★ (RTX 4080)
Buy if: You've been searching for a powerful, portable gaming machine that can handle AAA games with ease. Any game will look beautiful on this 2.5K OLED panel and feel incredibly smooth with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Don't buy if: You only need a laptop for basic everyday tasks, like browsing the web or streaming media. If you don't plan to play any games or you're good with a less powerful gaming laptop, check out the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/best-laptop-deals#section-best-laptop-deals-under-1-000" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="excaliberpc.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best laptop deals under $1,000.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.