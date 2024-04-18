Save $300! Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits all-time low

If you've been hunting for a premium gaming laptop that can handle AAA games with ease, this impressive deal is perfect for you. Right now, you can snag the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 for only $1,699 from Best Buy — that's a savings of $300!

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 boasts some of the latest and greatest specs that make its sale price of $1,699 a great deal. You'll get a stunning 16-inch 2.5K, 240Hz OLED display, Intel's new Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Our hands-on impressions of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 were positive, and while we don't have a final score yet for it, we love its gorgeous new design, vibrant OLED display, and powerful performance for gaming and other tasks.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 deal also comes with 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and 6 months of Norton 360 for free.

Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) deal