Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus drops to lowest price ever in limited time deal
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus hits new price low
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is a streamlined, more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S9. Its premium design, bright 12.4-inch display, and bundled S Pen make it a solid competitor with today's best tablets. And now, Samsung's Fan Edition tablet is at its best price yet.
Currently, the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is on sale for $589 at Amazon. It normally costs $699, so you're saving $110 with this epic deal. This is the lowest price I've seen this Samsung tablet as per my trusty Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel. Alternatively, you can get the base Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for $499 ($100 off). This model has 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM.
These are two of the best tablet deals going on this week. Learn more about the Galaxy Tab SE Plus below and see my recommended Amazon deals for more price breaks on our favorite tech.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus
Was:
$699
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Dust-Resistant-Powerful-Processor-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB0CCC1Z9ZF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$589 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus with 256GB of storage is $110 off right now at Amazon.
Features: 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 90Hz TFT touch screen, S Pen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, IP68 water-and dust-resistant, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 256GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), dual speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 10,090mAh battery, 2 x AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, optional <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Protector-Experience-Versatile-Positions%2Fdp%2FB0C79GWZS8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Keyboard Cover (sold separately), Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 15),
Release Date: October 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this 256GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.
Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s9-fe-12-4-256gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-lavender%2F6557712.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $599 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftablets%2Fgalaxy-tab-s9-fe%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-tab-s9-fe-plus-256gb-lavender-wi-fi-sm-x610nliexar%2F%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung $599
Reviews consensus: Experts praise the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus FE Plus for its premium design, large, bright display and battery life. The nifty S Pen is also a welcome accessory for taking notes, marking up documents, and drawing.
Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-fe-plus-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★½ | Android Central: <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-fe-hands-on" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hands-on
Buy it if: You want a versatile, portable for sketching, consuming content, checking emails, web browsing, reading, and playing mobile games from anywhere.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet with an OLED display or 120Hz refresh rate.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.