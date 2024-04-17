Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus drops to lowest price ever in limited time deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is a streamlined, more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S9. Its premium design, bright 12.4-inch display, and bundled S Pen make it a solid competitor with today's best tablets. And now, Samsung's Fan Edition tablet is at its best price yet.

Currently, the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is on sale for $589 at Amazon. It normally costs $699, so you're saving $110 with this epic deal. This is the lowest price I've seen this Samsung tablet as per my trusty Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel. Alternatively, you can get the base Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for $499 ($100 off). This model has 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM.

These are two of the best tablet deals going on this week. Learn more about the Galaxy Tab SE Plus below and see my recommended Amazon deals for more price breaks on our favorite tech.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus deal