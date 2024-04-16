Amazon is slashing up to 50% off our favorite tech, here's 25 deals I recommend

Amazon is slashing up to 50% off our favorite tech including laptops, tablets, smartphones, audio, wearables and more. If you're in the market for a gaming-laptop, Amazon currently knocks up to $350 off select Asus laptops today. For a limited time, you can get the 13th Intel Core i9-charged Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,649. Typically $1,999, the ROG Strix G16 is now on sale for an all- time low price. Previously $1,999, that's $350 in savings and one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen all month.

In our Asus ROG Strix G16 review, we found its performance, springy keyboard, and stellar battery life impressive. Although it's kind of on the thick side, expert reviewers agree that the ROG Strix 16 is one powerful beast of a gaming rig. Amazon also offers the new AMD Ryzen 9-powered Asus TUF Gaming A16 with RTX 4070 for $1,619 ($180 off). This is the first discount ever for this newly released AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series laptop.

If you want the best overall laptop there is, you can get the excellent Apple MacBook Air M3 for $999 ($100) from Amazon. With a weight of just 2.7 pounds, Apple’s lightweight laptop flagship gets a power boost and longer battery life to boot. That's why it's our top pick as the best laptop for most people and I highly recommend it if you're looking for a capable everyday laptop.

Amazon deals this week — my recommendations

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX23V2ZK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $999

Lowest price! Save $100 on the MacBook Air M3. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-starts. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life, powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Apple 15.3" MacBook Air M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX251F4X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $1,149

Lowest price! Save $150 on the new 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size MacOS-powered laptop. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5JV268%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,599 now $1,399

Lowest price! Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3 via on-page coupon, it's the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Display-GeForce-Windows-FA507NV-EH74%2Fdp%2FB0CJSY4PLN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,399 now $1,129

Save $270 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060 Gaming laptop. Although we didn't it, Asus TUF Gaming A15 reviews from Amazon customers average 4.5 out of 5-stars Proud owners praise the laptop's sleek design, speed, gaming performance, and great battery life, Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11

Surface Laptop Studio 2 RTX 4060: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Laptop-Studio-Touchscreen%2Fdp%2FB0CDJPQB9C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $3,699 now $2,999

Lowest price! Save $700 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/Microsoft-Surface-Laptop-Studio-2-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 64GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Amazon Fire HD 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BHZT5S12%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $94 @ Amazon

Save $45 on the Amazon Fire HD 10. Over its predecessor, the latest Fire HD 10 is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, it's outfitted with new 5MP rear and front-facing cameras. Features: 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touchscreen, Amazon Stylus Pen support (sold separately) MediaTek MT8186A 8-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 5MP front & rear cameras, family-friendly Amazon Kids mode, Amazon Alexa built-in

Amazon Fire Max 11: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $279 now $199

Lowest price! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">detachable keyboard and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, rated battery life of 14-hours

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF2DNMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $269 now $209

Lowest price! Save $60 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FProductivity-Qualcomm-Snapdragon-Included-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB09NQMJ5XG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $419

Amazon is clearing out its inventory and slashing $281 off the Galaxy Tab S8. This tablet is renowned for its fast, speedy responsiveness, and long battery life, Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM , 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, S Pen, 8,000mAH battery, Android 14 via update

Apple iPad 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLCL22Y%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349

Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Android-Included-Battery-Speakers%2Fdp%2FB0D154L8HD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $429 now $329 + free $100 Gift Card

Get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you buy the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon. This refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 8-core processor and runs on Android 14 and One UI 6.1. It's also ships with an S Pen which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes and so much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink. and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Dust-Resistant-Powerful-Processor-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB0CCX11JT6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349

Lowest price! This tablet deal takes $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touch screen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistant, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

OnePlus Pad: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Display-MediaTek-Dimensity-Cellular%2Fdp%2FB0C4FYBKHH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $479 now $399

Lowest price! Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad, one the better iPad Pro alternatives out there. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games. Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS

Google Pixel 7a: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-7a-Unlocked-Smartphone%2Fdp%2FB0BZ9XNBRB%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $349

Lowest price! Save $150 on the excellent Google Pixel 7a is at an all-time low price for a limited time. Aptly named, the Pixel 7a packs a 64MP ultrawide main camera for capturing amazing photos and recording videos up to 4K @ 60fps. It's complemented by a 13MP ultrawide front camera for taking selfies, group pics, streaming video calls up to 4K @ 30fps. Features: 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 64MP ultrawide main camera, 13MP ultrawide front camera, 4,385mAh battery, Android 13 upgradable to Android 14

OnePlus Nord N30 5G (Unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Unlocked-Dual-SIM-Charging-Chromatic%2Fdp%2FB0C22BRGLG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $29 9 now $249

Save $50 on the OnePlus Nord 30 5G phone, unlocked for activation with T-mobile, Google Fi, Mint Mobile, Metro by TMO, and Simple Mobile networks. Don't let the budget price fool you, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G can handle gaming with its 8-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, and its impressive rear triple camera will wow you. Features: 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, dual stereo speakers, OxygenOS

Anker MagGo Power Bank: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAnker-Certified-Ultra-Fast-MagSafe-Compatible-Portable%2Fdp%2FB0CFDRKVZ4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $89 now $67

Lowest price! Now $22 off, the Anker MagGo is at its lowest price ever. This massive 10,000mAh battery magnetically snaps onto the back of your phone and wirelessly tops you up on the go. It does double duty as a nifty stand so you can conveniently consume content while your phone consumes its life-giving watts of power. You can also charge via the 20W USB-C port onboard.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $249 $189 @ Amazon

At $60 off, the the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are just $10 shy of their all-time low price. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WF-1000XM5-Bluetooth-Canceling-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0C33XXS56%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $299 now $278

Currently $20 off, Sony WF-1000MX5 <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/best-picks/best-wireless-earbuds" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are among the best of its kind. Although we didn't test these, in our previous-gen <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/sony-wf-1000xm4-earbuds" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5 stars for excellent sound and call quality. These earbuds offer up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 with the included case), these earbuds a great for taking calls or listening to music, podcasts, and audio books when you're relaxing at home or out and about. Features: 8.4 mm Dynamic Driver X for premium sound, noise cancellation developed with AI machine learning, 8-hour battery life (24-hour life with the charging case), IPX4 water resistance, dual-feedback microphones, noise isolation earbud tips

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Buds-Audiophile-Grade-Best-Class%2Fdp%2FB0BQ967JL7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $179 now $149

Now $40 off, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are among the best earbuds under $150. In our review of the original <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/oneplus-buds-pro-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">OnePlus Buds Pro, we gave them a 4 out of 5-star rating for their excellent performance, active noise cancellation and battery life.

Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-LinkBuds-Wireless-Headphones-Open-Ring%2Fdp%2FB09QNLR4GD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 now $138

Save $40 on Sony LinkBuds S earbuds. They improve upon the original <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/sony-linkbuds" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">LinkBuds with upgraded 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones. You also get Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC. They're among the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/best-picks/best-noise-cancelling-earbuds-2022" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB08MVGF24M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $278

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the $398 Sony WH-1000XM5, save $70 on Sony's excellent previous-gen WH-1000XM4 headphones. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000-xm4-headphones" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling headphones block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. Features: 40mm drivers, active noise-cancellation, up to 30-hours of battery life

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C9L8ZR6Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $229 now $139

Save $90 on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 noise-cancelling headphones. These are a great pair of headphones for metalheads, emos, and punks. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/skullcandy-crusher-anc-2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 review, we liked their comfortable, stylish design, excellent voice control, great call quality, and stellar battery life, up to 50-hour battery life, Alexa-enabled

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Bluetooth-Smartwatch-Rotating-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0C7929ML6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $399 $339 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $60 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. In our hands-on review, we claimed the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-and-watch-6-classic-hands-on" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life and fast wireless charging. Features: Fitness tracking, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, 43mm AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching

Samsung 28" ViewFinity UR55: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-U28R550UQNX-LU28R550UQNXZA-Monitor-Free%2Fdp%2FB084V9CJB1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $199

Save $150 on the Samsung 28-inch ViewFinity UR55 Monitor. It features a 28-inch (3840 x 2160) 60Hz 300-nit QLED panel and 4ms response time. Connectivity options include 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, and 1 x headphone port.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Processor-DisplayHDR-FreeSync-LS49CG954SNXZA%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1799 now $1,099

Lowest price! Save $700 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.