Get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you buy the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The first 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal is here within weeks of its March 28 release. If you're not sure what to get mom for Mother's Day, here's a deal that keeps on giving. For a limited time, get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you buy the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $329 at Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $429 for this bundle, so you're saving $100. Amazon will also give you a free $100 gift card when you buy the 128GB model Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $399 ($100 off).

This is one of the best tablet deals for the money since you're getting a free $100 physical Amazon gift card instead of a digital credit. You can either use it for future Amazon purchases or surprise mom with two gifts this year.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Android-Included-Battery-Speakers%2Fdp%2FB0D154L8HD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $429 $329 @ Amazon + free $100 Gift Card

Get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you buy the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon. This refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 8-core processor and runs on Android 14 and One UI 6.1. It's also ships with an S Pen which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes and so much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink. and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a refresh of the 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Just about the only key differences between the two is that the latest tablet runs on Samsung's own Exynos 8-core processor and Android 14, factory fresh.

Although we didn't review this release, we gave the 1st generation Galaxy Tab S6 Lite an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. This mid-range Samsung tablet series boasts a premium design, bright, slim bezel display and long battery life.

During real world testing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's Exynos chip easily juggled 12 Google Chrome tabs, two of which played a 1080p video. We were also impressed by the dual speakers which output balanced, crisp, distortion-free sound, enough to fill a large room. We expect the tablet in this deal to be on par if not better than its elder given that it houses an upgraded Exynos processor and dual AKG-tuned speakers.

Whether you want to treat mom or yourself to a tablet, this Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal is the gift that keeps on giving.