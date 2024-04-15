Best Buy takes $400 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M2

Best Buy Apple deals slash up to $400 off select MacBooks. One standout deal I recommend is the 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,499. Typically $1,899, that's $400 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this configuration. It pairs Apple's powerful M2 Chip with 16GB RAM making it one of the best laptops for work, school and everything in between.

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 in this deal is a solid buy if you're looking for a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. This configuration is more than adequate for multitasking, video editing and gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience. If you're on a smaller budget, consider the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $849 ($150 off). Featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, it's a wise choice if you're looking for something more portable.

Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M2 deal