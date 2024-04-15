Best Buy takes $400 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M2
Save $400 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
Best Buy Apple deals slash up to $400 off select MacBooks. One standout deal I recommend is the 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,499. Typically $1,899, that's $400 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this configuration. It pairs Apple's powerful M2 Chip with 16GB RAM making it one of the best laptops for work, school and everything in between.
The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 in this deal is a solid buy if you're looking for a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. This configuration is more than adequate for multitasking, video editing and gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience. If you're on a smaller budget, consider the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $849 ($150 off). Featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, it's a wise choice if you're looking for something more portable.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M2 deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,899Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-latest-model-space-gray%2F6382777.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,499 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $400 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID.
Release date: June 2023
Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1815081-REG/apple_mba15m307sg_15_macbook_air_m3.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H $1,899
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 to date.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/MacBook-Air-15-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★½ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-macbook-air-15-inch-2023-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.