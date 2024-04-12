Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 with top tier noise cancelling are at all-time low price right now
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are at their lowest price ever on Amazon
Chances are, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are on your radar if you're on the hunt for your next noise-cancelling earbuds, Bose's renowned sound and superior noise blocking comes at a steep price. Luckily, spring savings offer some relief for your bank account.
Right now, you can get Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 for $199 at Amazon. That's $100 below their $299 list price and the cheapest they've ever been. This is one of the best Bose deals I've seen outside of big sales like Black Friday. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals I've spotted since the start of the year.
Today's Best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 deal
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2
Was:
$299
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $100 on the best active noise-cancelling earbuds around, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds 2. The audio is bold and dynamic with great detail, easily standing toe-to-toe with the heavy hitters in the space.
Features: Multiple noise cancellation modes, call, mute, track selection, and volume on-ear touch controls, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included case). Bluetooth 5.3
Release date: September 2022
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6512517&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-earbuds-ii-true-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-headphones-soapstone%2F6512517.p%3FskuId%3D6512517&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Best Buy
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort II earbuds.
Reviews: Bose QuietComfort 2 headphones are known to offer premium sound, wearing comfort and best-in-class noise-cancellation. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we praised them for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled ANC.
Laptop Mag <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-II-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½
Buy it if: You prioritize bold sound, superior noise-cancelling, and water/sweat resistance.
Don't buy it if: You want audiophile sound and don't want to totally drown out ambient noise. Consider the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/headphones/airpods-earbuds/bose-ultra-open-earbuds-review-fashion-function-and-fidelity-are-a-powerful-combo" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Bose Ultra Open earbuds which feature an open-ear design.
