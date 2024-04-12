Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 with top tier noise cancelling are at all-time low price right now

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

Was: $299

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Amazon

Overview:

Save $100 on the best active noise-cancelling earbuds around, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds 2. The audio is bold and dynamic with great detail, easily standing toe-to-toe with the heavy hitters in the space.

Features: Multiple noise cancellation modes, call, mute, track selection, and volume on-ear touch controls, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included case). Bluetooth 5.3

Release date: September 2022

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6512517&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-earbuds-ii-true-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-headphones-soapstone%2F6512517.p%3FskuId%3D6512517&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Best Buy

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort II earbuds.

Reviews: Bose QuietComfort 2 headphones are known to offer premium sound, wearing comfort and best-in-class noise-cancellation. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we praised them for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled ANC.

Laptop Mag <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-II-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½

Buy it if: You prioritize bold sound, superior noise-cancelling, and water/sweat resistance.

Don't buy it if: You want audiophile sound and don't want to totally drown out ambient noise. Consider the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/headphones/airpods-earbuds/bose-ultra-open-earbuds-review-fashion-function-and-fidelity-are-a-powerful-combo" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Bose Ultra Open earbuds which feature an open-ear design.