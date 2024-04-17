The excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU is just $799!
Save big on the latest Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
The 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of our favorite laptops to launch this year. Power users will benefit from the Zenbook 14 OLED's snappy Evo platform Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and near 16-hour battery life. If you're on the hunt for a capable, long-lasting laptop for work and play, this deal could end your search.
Right now, you can get the latest Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for $799 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,049, so that's a nice savings of $250. This marks the lowest price ever for this newly released Asus notebook. In terms of laptop deals, it's a tremendous value for the price.
For just under $800, you're getting a reliable laptop with a gorgeous OLED touch screen for multitasking, creating, content consumption, and casual gaming. Whether you want a new daily driver for the boardroom or the classroom, I highly recommend you consider the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED. Own it now for its best price yet!
Today's best Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Laptop
Was:
$1,049
Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-zenbook-14-oled-14-wuxga-touch-laptop-intel-core-ultra-7-intel-evo-edition-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-jasper-gray%2F6568761.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @Best Buy
Lowest price! The excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Ultra 7 CPU just got a $250 price cut.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: March 2024
Price history: This is the 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Only at Best Buy
Reviews consensus: In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review, we called it a nearly perfect laptop and gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. During real-world tests, it delivered snappy performance, quality sound, and lasted nearly 16 hours on a full belly.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/windows-laptops/asus-zenbook-14-oled-2024-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★½
Buy it if: You're a power user looking for a laptop with long battery life. Packed with the latest Intel Evo Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Arc graphics, it's a capable laptop for day-to-day multitasking, creative tasks and casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer for general use only or if you want a gaming-specific laptop for playing AAA games at high refresh rates.
