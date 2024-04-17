The excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU is just $799!

The 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of our favorite laptops to launch this year. Power users will benefit from the Zenbook 14 OLED's snappy Evo platform Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and near 16-hour battery life. If you're on the hunt for a capable, long-lasting laptop for work and play, this deal could end your search.

Right now, you can get the latest Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for $799 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,049, so that's a nice savings of $250. This marks the lowest price ever for this newly released Asus notebook. In terms of laptop deals, it's a tremendous value for the price.

For just under $800, you're getting a reliable laptop with a gorgeous OLED touch screen for multitasking, creating, content consumption, and casual gaming. Whether you want a new daily driver for the boardroom or the classroom, I highly recommend you consider the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED. Own it now for its best price yet!

Today's best Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal