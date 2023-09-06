Save 50% on the HP Dragonfly G4 with this epic post-Labor Day deal

By Hilda Scott
published

Save 50% on the super-portable HP Dragonfly G4

Labor Day is over, however, HP's Labor Day sale is still going strong. So if you skipped shopping over the long weekend, you have a second chance at saving. 

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Dragonfly G4 for $1,274. It typically costs $2,548, so that's a massive $1,274 in savings or 50% off. This is the HP Dragonfly G4's lowest price to date. It's one of the best post-Labor Day laptop deals that are still live. 

Today's best HP Dragonfly deal

HP Dragonfly G4: $2,548

HP Dragonfly G4: $2,548 $1,274 @ HP
Was: $2,548
Now: $1,274 @ HP
Overview:
Save 50% on the HP Dragonfly Notebook PC G4

Release date: July 2023

Features: 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) 400-nit touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. It weighs just 2.2 pounds. 

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this 4th generation HP Dragonfly 

Price check: B&H $2,279

Reviews: The HP Dragonfly G4 earned high review ratings. Experts agree that it's an attractive, portable laptop with a bright color-rich touch screen and impressive 12:44 battery life. 

Laptop Mag: ★★★★|Tom's Hardware: ★★★★|T3: ★★★★★

Buy if: You want a lightweight, reliable laptop for school, work and travel. The HP Dragonfly G4 features a great webcam for video calls and a beautiful display with solid speakers for streaming content.

Don't buy if: You want a laptop for graphics intensive tasks like competitive gaming and heavy video-editing. 

