Save 50% on the HP Dragonfly G4 with this epic post-Labor Day deal

Labor Day is over, however, HP's Labor Day sale is still going strong. So if you skipped shopping over the long weekend, you have a second chance at saving.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Dragonfly G4 for $1,274. It typically costs $2,548, so that's a massive $1,274 in savings or 50% off. This is the HP Dragonfly G4's lowest price to date. It's one of the best post-Labor Day laptop deals that are still live.

Today's best HP Dragonfly deal