Best Labor Day laptop sales 2024: 25 deals I recommend — up to $1,000 off MacBooks, Windows PC, Chromebooks

This year's Labor Day laptop sales offer unprecedented discounts on our favorite notebooks.

Although Labor Day is on Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day laptop deals are now live at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. PC makers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo, just to name a few, also now offer Labor Day deals on laptops.

If you're looking for a gaming-specific laptop, check out our best gaming laptop deals roundup for savings. Snag after Labor Day discounts on today's top-rated gaming rigs by Acer, Asus, Alienware, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Gigabyte, and Razer.

From budget Chromebooks to premium MacBooks and gaming machines, see the best Labor Day laptop sales that are still live.

Best Labor Day laptop deals today

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air M3 15: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size MacOS-powered laptop. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,049 w/ Plus

Apple MacBook Air M2: $999 $749 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Lowest price! Save $250 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Amazon $799

Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,299

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,499 Amazon

Lowest price! Save $500 on the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,499

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the MacBook Pro with 16 Apple M3 Pro Chip. It's the best laptop for power users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high-performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and graphics-intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,999

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3 Max: $3,199 $2,899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 Max for a limited time. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD, macOS Price check: Best Buy $2,899 | B&H $2,899

Windows laptops

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: $1,299 $999 @ Dell

Lowest price! The new Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC is $200 off for a limited time at Dell. This is the first XPS series laptop to feature CoPilot+, a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through demanding creative tasks and multitasking. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, graphite backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: $1,899 $1,299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Labor Day laptop deals today slashes $600 off the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Pro features intelligent processors, an enhanced integrative touch screen, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated). If you want an immersive display, powerful performance, robust security, and long battery life, the Galaxy Book 4 series may be right for you. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home Price check: Samsung $1,299

Gaming laptops

Acer Nitro V 15 RTX 4050: $779 $649 @ Amazon

Launched in May 2024, the Acer Nitro V is now $130 off and is one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000. Though we didn't test it, early reviews from happy customers rated the Nitro V 4.5 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. At just under $650, it's a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming notebook. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4060: $1,299 $999 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell G16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync+DDS, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: $1,399 $992 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $407 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060 Gaming laptop. Although we didn't review it, Asus TUF Gaming A15 reviews from Amazon customers average 4.5 out of 5 stars Proud owners praise the laptop's sleek design, speed, gaming performance, and great battery life. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070: $1,599 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Intel Gamer Days at Best Buy continue through Labor Day weekend with $400 off the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. While we were underwhelmed by the Intel Ultra-charged ROG Zephyrus G16, however, this Intel's 13th Gen Intel version is overall a better value in terms of price vs performance. It offers solid audio quality, a slim and lightweight design, and plenty of ports to hook up external displays, other peripherals, and a speedy Ethernet connection. Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming A14 RTX 4060 (2024): $1,799 $1,649 @ Antonline

Save $150 on the AMD Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus TUF Gaming A14 with 32GB of RAM at Antonline. Plus, get 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass (valued at $36). If you're on the hunt for a super-portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 fits the bill. Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio RTX 4070: $2,599 $2,089 @ Amazon

This Intel Gamer Days deal from Amazon knocks $510 off the MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio 16 and includes a full game download of Star Wars Outlaws (valued at $70) for free. Looking for a combination of sharp appearance and excellent performance? The MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio fits the bill. Game and work from anywhere and push gameplay to the max. Features: 16-inch QHD+ ‎ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 GPU, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 RTX 4090: $3,299 $2,649 @ B&H

In this deal, B&H takes $800 off the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16-inch Gaming Laptop. In our hands-on Legion Pro 7 review, we called it a stellar gaming laptop with beastly performance and a premium aesthetic. Beyond gaming, this powerful hardware combo is great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Chromebooks

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Best Buy

One of the best Labor Day laptop deals right now takes $130 off the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2-in-1. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

HP Chromebook 15 Plus: $499 $399 @ Best Buy

This limited-time Labor Day laptop deal takes $100 off the HP Chromebook 15 Plus. If you want an easy-to-use laptop that gets the job done, the HP Chromebook 15 Plus is worth considering. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for homework and basic tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $279 @ Best Buy

Now $130 off for Labor Day, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $469 @ Best Buy

Best Buy slashes $230 off the Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for Labor Day. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. We were also impressed by its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo. Features: 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 2-in-1: $699 $599 @ Best Buy

This Labor Day laptop deal from Best Buy shaves $100 off the Intel Ultra Core 5-powered Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714. It ships with 1-free year of Gemini Advanced (valued at $249) which is just one of many Google perks. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) 120Hz IPs touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 115U 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, ChromeOS

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: $599 $499 @ Best Buy

Now $100 off, the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. It's great for students, work professionals, and anyone else who wants a convertible laptop for everyday use. This is one of the best Labor Day laptop deals for the money. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD.

Best Labor Day laptop deals at retailers