HP Labor Day weekend sale 2022 — save up to 75% sitewide

HP's Labor Day weekend sale nets you up to 75% in savings, plus an extra 10% off at checkout. This is good news if you're picking up back to school college essentials or refreshing your gadgets for the fall.

So before embarking on your Labor Day weekend getaway, here's something you should know. The PC maker's massive sale offers steep discounts on HP laptops, monitors, printers, and more.

And what makes HP's buffet of Labor Day weekend deals even sweeter? Take up to an extra 10% off with HP's exclusive Labor Day coupons. Save up to an additional 5% on select items $599+ via HP coupon, "LABORDAY5HP" or up to an extra 10% off products $1,099+ via coupon "LABORDAY10HP".

So if you want to beat inflation, check out HP's Labor Day sale for epic savings. See our favorite picks from HP's sale below. HyperX Quadcast

HP Labor Day sale 2022

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $899 $499 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the customizable HP Pavilion Laptop 15t for Labor Day. Better still, use coupon, "SCHOOLHP5" at checkout to drop it to $474 ($425 off). Powered by Windows 11, this notebook is great for college students and home use. The base model has a 15.6-inch (1366 x768) touch display 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,029 $829 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the HP Envy x360 13 Convertible laptop. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.9-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Rounding out its specs are a 256GB SSD and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. Use coupon, "LABORDAY5HP" at checkout to drop it to $788 ($241 off).

(opens in new tab) HP Deskjet 4155e Printer: $124 $99 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the HP Deskjet 4155e All-in-One Printer and get free HP Instant Ink (a $5 value). Plus, get 6 months of Instant Ink through HP Plus. This all-in-one printer includes a 35-page auto feeder for fast, hands free tasks. Easily print, copy, scan in color, and print wirelessly for less.

(opens in new tab) HP M27F 27 Monitor, Keyboard and Mouse Bundle: was $269 now $129 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $128 on this HP monitor bundle during HP's Labor Day sale. The bundle includes: an HP M27f 27-in Monitor and an HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300 combo. The HP M27F has a 1080p resolution panel with 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angles. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates distortion for smooth streaming and gameplay.

(opens in new tab) HP 27m 27-inch Monitor: $229 $119 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $110 on this 27-inch HP monitor. The HP 27m features an FHD IPS panel, 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angles, and 99% sRGB color gamut for color accuracy. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates distortion for smooth streaming and gameplay.

(opens in new tab) HyperX QuadCast Microphone: $139 $89 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the HyperX QuadCast microphone at HP. One of the best condenser mics for streamers, podcasters, and gamers, it delivers impressive quality sound. It features an anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, and convenient tap-to-mute button. The HyperX QuadCast works with Mac, PC, PS4, and PS5.

(opens in new tab) HP Reverb G2 VR Headset: $599 $399 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the HP Reverb G2 VR — a solid gaming platform to immerse yourself in the metaverse with. Equipped with industry leading-lenses and speakers from Valve, the 2160 x 2160 LCD panels let you see more detail than ever across both SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality. The future is now, fellow humans!