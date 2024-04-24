iPad 10 falls to lowest price ever ahead of Apple May 7 launch event
Well that was fast. Apple just announced its Let Loose event and the iPad 10 just dipped to an all-time low. Apple's May 7 launch event is expected to reveal new iPads which translates to price drops on previous models. If you refuse to pay full price for your next iPad, this sweet discount on the iPad 10 lets you skip the Apple tax.
Currently, the iPad 10 is on sale for $348 at PC Richard of all places. This Typically $449, that's $101 off and the iPad 10's lowest price to date. I track iPad deals all-year-round and this is one of the best I've seen so far.
We gave the iPad 10 our coveted Editor's Choice Award for good reason. It's powerful and snappy, has a beautiful display, and impressive speakers. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, Apple Pencil support makes up for this shortcoming.
As with all Apple deals, this one may not last too long, so I recommend you act now!
Today's best iPad 10 deal
Apple iPad 10
Was: $449
Now: $348 @ PC Richard
Overview:
Lowest price! You can save $101 on the iPad 10 and snap it up for an all-time low price.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), nearly 11 hour battery life
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: This is the cheapest the iPad 10 has ever been.
Price check: Amazon $429 | Best Buy $449| B&H $449
Cheaper alternative: iPad 9 for $249 ($80 off)
Review consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that excels in its performance, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a capable tablet with optional stylus support for sketching, taking notes and marking up documents. The iPad 10 is ideal for consuming content, internet browsing, managing emails, checking socials, and light productivity.
Don't buy it if: If you want a tablet primarily for streaming content, reading, and playing mobile games or if you prefer Android. Consider Fire HD 10 for entertainment use or Samsung iPad 10 competitor, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen.
