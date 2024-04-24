iPad 10 falls to lowest price ever ahead of Apple May 7 launch event

Well that was fast. Apple just announced its Let Loose event and the iPad 10 just dipped to an all-time low. Apple's May 7 launch event is expected to reveal new iPads which translates to price drops on previous models. If you refuse to pay full price for your next iPad, this sweet discount on the iPad 10 lets you skip the Apple tax.

Currently, the iPad 10 is on sale for $348 at PC Richard of all places. This Typically $449, that's $101 off and the iPad 10's lowest price to date. I track iPad deals all-year-round and this is one of the best I've seen so far.

We gave the iPad 10 our coveted Editor's Choice Award for good reason. It's powerful and snappy, has a beautiful display, and impressive speakers. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, Apple Pencil support makes up for this shortcoming.

As with all Apple deals, this one may not last too long, so I recommend you act now!

Today's best iPad 10 deal