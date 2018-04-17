Blue Screen of Death Delays Windows 10 Update

Microsoft was planning to release its latest major update, codenamed Redstone 4, to users in April, but the company has since delayed the update.

There had previously been reports suggesting the delay had occurred, but now we know for sure. And the reason, at least partially, is all too familiar.

Windows Insider head Dona Sarkar noted on the Windows Insider blog that "[i]n certain cases, these reliability issues could have led to a higher percentage of (BSOD) on PCs for example." She did not note exactly what caused this bug.

Instead of releasing Redstone 4 as is, the company is releasing an entirely new build to Insiders with the fixes built in instead of issuing fixes over Windows Update.

Additionally, Microsoft still hasn't officially named Redstone 4. We've seen Spring Creators Update floated while some Microsoft watchers have found references to an April 2018 update. If it is the latter, Microsoft may have to update its branding if they don't get this update through soon.

Redstone 4, whatever it ends up being called, will bring new features like Timeline, Sets (a temporary name for tabbed applications) and even more of the Fluent Design language to Windows 10.

Image: Microsoft

