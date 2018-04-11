Microsoft Reportedly Delays Major Windows 10 Update

Microsoft's next big Windows 10 update, codenamed Redstone 4 and officially known only as 'Version 1803,' has been delayed, according to a report from Windows Central.

Senior editor Zac Bowden's sources told him that Microsoft planned to roll out the update on April 10, coinciding with Patch Tuesday, but that a serious "blocking bug" discovered by Windows Insiders shelved the production release for what will likely be "a couple of weeks."

"“We’re excited to release the next update to Windows 10 and we’ll share more when we’re ready," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Microsoft hasn't announced the official name of Redstone 4 yet, though we've seen the name "Spring Creators Update" floated. Until then, we expect version 1803 within a few weeks.

