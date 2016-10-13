How to Schedule an Outgoing Email in Outlook

When sending email, there are times where we’d rather not reply immediately. If you’re negotiating, for example, you might not want to seem to eager. Or, perhaps you don’t want to give clients the idea that you’re reachable at all hours of the evening. There are a number of reasons you might want to delay a message, but few services make it as easy as Outlook.

No matter what the reason, setting up an outgoing message on a delay is quite simple in Outlook. With just a bit of work, Outlook can save you the trouble of remembering to reply to messages later, all while giving you the ability to reply at your leisure (but send later).

1. Open Outlook and click New Email (or press Ctrl + N) to send a message.

2. Click the Options tab.

3. Click Delay Delivery.

4. Select the date and time you’d like to send the message in the Do not deliver before section.

5. Click Close.

6. Press Send.

Your email will now go out after the time and date you set. If you change your mind and would like to send it immediately, keep reading.

6. Open the Outbox folder and click to open your message.

7. Click the Options tab.

8. Click Delay Delivery.

9. Uncheck the box and click Close.

10. Send the message.

Microsoft Outlook Tips