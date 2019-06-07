How to Pause Windows 10 Updates for Up to 35 Days

Newer Windows 10 builds allow users to press pause updates for up to 35 days. Of course, that’s not to say you should actually use it. Most updates are security fixes that patch holes and remove vulnerabilities from your system. Pausing the updates means you’re running vulnerable software, which obviously isn’t ideal. So generally, you should either allow automatic update or update Windows 10 manually. There are occasions, however, (like vacations), that you don’t really have the time to update, and pausing makes sense.

Here’s how to pause Windows 10 updates; use the information wisely.

1. Open the Start Menu.

2. Select Settings.

3. Click Update & Security.

4. Choose Advanced options under Windows Update.

5. Toggle the Pause button to On.

