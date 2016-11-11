How to Set Up an Out-of-Office Message in Outlook

An out of office message is an automated reply to email that lets people who try to reach you know that you’ll be away. While the message itself can contain anything -- who to contact in your absence, emergency contact information, or even your return date -- it’s an important tool in the business world as it lets people know they shouldn’t expect an immediate response from you.

In newer versions of Outlook, these are called Automatic replies, but you probably know them as an out of office (or OoO) response. Here’s how to set one up.

1. Go to Outlook’s web client and click Sign In.

2. Enter your email address (if prompted) and password before clicking Sign In.

3. Click the gear icon to open the settings menu.

4. Select Automatic replies from the drop down.

5. Check the Send automatic replies circle and select a start and end time.

The message will automatically stop sending after the end time if you select the box that says Send replies only during this time period (optional).

6. Enter a message in the message field to display to anyone that emails you.

7. Click the checkmark or OK button at the top to finish the setup.

