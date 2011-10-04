iPhone 4S on Sale Oct 14th: A5 Processor, 8-MP Camera, Ground-Breaking Siri Assistant

The iPhone 4S is coming October 14th to AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, and although it looks the same as the previous version, it has serious power under the hood. Epic games demonstrated "eye-melting" graphics on the new Infinity Blade 2, a follow-up to one of the best mobile games ever. This is made possible by the new A5 processor. What else does the iPhone 4S have going for it? Apple claims that the iPhone 4S is just as fast as competing 4G phones when it comes to data performance, thanks to a new antenna system and other improvements (we'll have to see about that). The device also sports a new 8-MP camera that's not only sharper but much faster than its predecessor. It can record 1080p video, complete with image stabilization.

The most impressive feature of the iPhone 4S is Siri, a voice-controlled assistant that lets you do all sorts of things just by speaking. You can ask for the weather, search the web and Wikipedia, schedule meetings, and more. Siri calls itself a humble personal assistant, but it is pretty amazing because it's conversational and understands context. The iPhone 4S will start at $199 at come in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB versions.

Here are the big highlights of the iPhone 4S as well as a gallery of images taken at today's event.

iPhone 4S Features:

A5 Processor

A5 processor with 2X the performance and 7X the graphics performance

8 hours of talk time on 3G, 9 hours of Wi-Fi Browsing, so the A5 CPU offers more efficiency

New Antenna System

New antenna system: Can intelligently switch between two antennas for transmit and receive

Can download data 2X as fast as before, capable of 14.4 Mbps down

The iPhone 4S is a world phone, so it works on GSM and CDMA networks

Camera

8-MP camera (3264 x 2448) with backside illumination that gathers 73 percent more light than previous

The camera also captures pics 33 percent faster. A new Hybrid IR filter for better color accuracy

There's a five element lens with 30 percent more sharpness and f/2.4 aperture, which means you can let in more light

Inside the A5 is an advanced image processor, which helps with face detection

1.1 seconds to get the first picture, and even faster after that

AirPlay Mirroring

If you have an Apple TV, you can stream whatever is on your phone straight to your big screen, including games, movies, videos, and other content.

Siri