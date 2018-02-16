Intel's New Graphics Drivers Optimize Games For You

Using integrated graphics for gaming has never been an optimal experience, but Intel's latest graphics drivers, version 15.65, are trying to make it better for those without powerful GPUs.

Using software similar to what you can find in control panels from AMD and Nvidia, the CPU will automatically pick the best settings for games on your system with Skylake processors or higher (that includes upcoming Kaby Lake G processors with integrated Radeon graphics).

The feature is in beta, and you can find fine-tine everything in the graphics control panel under a new gaming icon. Currently supported games include Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, American Truck Simulator, Call of Duty WWII, Destiny 2, DOTA 2, Grand Theft Auto V, League of Legends, Overwatch and World of Tanks on any Skylake or higher CPU.

On processors with Intel HD Graphics 620 or higher, the list of titles include Fortnite: Battle Royale, They Are Billions, Lost Sphear, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age HD, OK KO: Let’s Play Heroes, Subnautica, Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Systems with more powerful Iris Pro Graphics also have support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and Metal Gear Survive.

The update also promises better visual performance while working with video.

We expect to see more powerful graphics out of the upcoming Kaby Lake G, and Intel is rumored to be working on its own discrete graphics cards. For now, though, improving performance on its existing chips is one way to keep gamers on budgets from flocking to competitors.

Photo: Andrew E. Freedman/Laptop Mag

