How to Instantly Mark Messages as Read in Outlook 2016 and Prior

One potentially frustrating aspect of Microsoft Outlook 2016 (and earlier versions) is that it doesn't mark a message as read until you've changed your selection. This may not be fast enough for you, but luckily, there's an option to change this setting. Unfortunately, it's buried deep inside of Outlook.
Once you've found this menu, you can also disable the option for navigating messages with the space bar and change how attachments are previewed. Here are our step-by-step instructions for marking messages as read in Outlook.
MORE: The Best Laptops for Business and Productivity
How to Set Mark as Read Settings in Outlook 2016 and Prior
1. Click File.
2. Click Options.
3. Click Mail.
4. Click Reading Pane under Outlook panes to reveal the Reading Pane options. It's currently set to "Mark item as read when selection changes",
5. Click the box next to "Mark items as read when viewed in the Reading Pane." You can also change the delay timer associated with this option to as low as 0 seconds. Single key reading lets you move from message to message by clicking the space bar. The full-screen reading in portrait orientation option toggles how Word Documents are preview in Outlook.
6. Click OK.
Now messages will be marked as read at the speed of your preference.
Microsoft Outlook Tips
- Block a Sender in Outlook 2016
- Edit New Message Alerts in Outlook
- How to Mail Merge in Office 2016
- Set an Out of Office Reply in Outlook
- How to Create Custom Groups in Outlook 2016
- Download Your Address Book in Outlook 2016 and Prior
- How to Archive Mail in Outlook 2016
- Create an Email Signature in Outlook 2016 and Prior
- Attach a Calendar Event to an Email
- Set Up a Universal Inbox
- Import Contacts to macOS Address Book
- Purge Deleted Messages
- Delete Addresses in Outlook Autocomplete
- Change the Attachment Size Limit in Outlook
- Import Contacts via CSV
- Back Up Outlook Data
- Change Fonts in Outlook
- Export Contacts to CSV
- Add an Image to Your Signature
- Set Up Out-of-Office Messages
- Create Email Templates
- Restrict Notifications to Important Emails Only
- Get Read Receipts
- Use Two Time Zones for Meetings
- Recall an Email
- Save Common Searches
- Filter Email
- Block Unwanted Mail
- Stop Sending Winmail.dat
- Automate Repetitive Actions
- Schedule Outgoing Mail
- Create Canned Replies