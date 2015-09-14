How to Import Favorites to Edge Browser from Internet Explorer

Microsoft created a brand new Edge browser for Windows 10, and, in some respects, it kicks Internet Explorer's butt. With a native sharing feature, Cortana built in and the ability to mark up Web pages as Web Notes, Edge has plenty of goodies to entice Internet Explorer users to switch. If you've decided to jump ship, you might want to bring over your saved favorites from Internet Explorer to Edge so you won't lose all your URLs. Here's how.

1. Open Edge.

2. Tap the three-dot menu button at the top right.

MORE: Top 10 New Windows 10 Features

3. Select Settings.

4. Click the Import Favorites From Another Browser link.

5. Check Internet Explorer.

6. Hit Import.

Your favorites will be transferred and you'll see a message saying, All Done!

Edge Browser Tips