How to Record Gameplay on Windows 10's Xbox App

There's no shortage of ways to record gameplay on PC, but Windows 10's new Xbox app makes for one of the most incredibly convenient options we've seen yet. Inspired by the Xbox One app of the same name, the new Windows 10 Game DVR feature allows you to save clips of your most triumphant in-game moments with just a few button taps. If you've upgraded to Windows 10, here's how to painlessly record your gameplay to create the ultimate highlight reel.

1. Open the Windows 10 Xbox app, which is located in the Start menu by default. If you haven't yet, you'll need to log in to your Microsoft account.

2. Go to Settings > Game DVR and ensure that Game DVR is enabled. If you want to use the Record That feature, which lets you capture your most recent 30 seconds of gameplay, you'll have to enable it here.

3. Open a game. Most of your titles should work, whether they're from Steam, Origin or the Windows 10 store.

4. Press Windows + G. and click Yes when a small window pops up asking you to confirm that the open app is a game.

5. Tap the big red record button (or press Win + Alt + R) on the Game Bar to start recording. To hide the recording timer that appears, press Win + Alt + T.

6. To stop recording, press Win + Alt + R once more, or pull up the Game Bar and press the stop button.

7. To view your clips, return to the Xbox app and select the Game DVR tab.

Just scored an epic kill but weren't recording? No worries, simply press Win + Alt + G to record the last 30 seconds of your game (as long as you have Record That enabled). You can also take good ol' screenshots by pressing Win + Alt + PrtScn at any point during your play session. All of these shortcuts can be customized to your liking within the Xbox app, making it easy to capture your craziest moments however you feel comfortable. If you need help recording a specific app, we have a guide for that too.

