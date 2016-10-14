How to Encrypt an Email in Outlook

Using encryption is the only safe way to send an email, even though most of our communications aren't under threat. For the typical email experience, Gmail and other third-party email providers typically work great in terms of security. The message reaches its intended target, has a low risk for intercept and everything works smoothly and easily enough for the typical user to handle.
There are times, however, where you’ll send secure documents online. Mortgage applications, social security numbers, or even scanned photos of your passport or drivers license are all examples of messages you should at least consider securing. Outlook makes this easy through a really simple to use encryption tool that comes baked into the platform.
1. Open Outlook and click New Email.
2. Click the Options tab near the top of the page.
3. Click More Options.
4. Open the Security Settings by pressing the button in the pop-up menu.
5. Select Encrypt message contents and all attachments.
6. Press OK, and then Close on the tab to follow.
7. Type your message and send the email as normal.
If your workplace doesn’t use Outlook, and you’ve never set up a Secure ID, it’s possible you’ll need to get one. If that’s the case, you’ll need to get one by following the instructions in Step 8.
8. On the File tab, click Options > Trust Center > Trust Center Settings > Email Security > Get a Digital ID. The webpage to follow will send you a digital ID with further instructions via email.
