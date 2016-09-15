How to Snooze Tabs with the Microsoft's Edge Browser

Are you a tab hoarder? Do you use your browser as a list of articles to eventually read, bills to eventually pay and forms to eventually fill out? As of Windows Insider Build 14926, Microsoft is experimenting with the ability to "snooze" your tabs in the Edge browser. Doing so lets you create a reminder with Cortana to visit the site again later, which is perfect for users who have far too many tabs open at a time, hogging screen space and RAM.
Here's how to use the Snooze feature with Edge and Cortana in Windows 10:
1. Right click on a tab and choose Snooze.
2. Fill in details in Cortana when it pops up.
3. Click Remind.
You can exit the tab now. It will come back.
4. Click Open Link when Cortana reminds you about your web page.
The web page will be placed directly where it was when you first snoozed it.
Windows 10 Performance and Productivity
- Best Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts
- MIrror Your Screen to a TV or Monitor
- Speed Windows 10 Boot Time
- Get Superfast Mouse, Touchpad Speeds
- Calibrate Your Monitor
- Activate 'God Mode'
- Defragment Your Hard Drive
- Measure the Time it Takes for Apps to Load at Boot
- Use Maximum CPU Power
- Enable Swipe to Delete in Email
- Copy and Paste at the Command Prompt
- Record Video of an App
- Use Offline Maps
- Get the Full Layout in Windows 10’s Touch Keyboard
- Create a .Reg File for Easy Registry Hacks
- Record PC Gameplay on the Xbox App
- Perform a Clean Install of Windows 10
- Uninstall Windows 10 and Roll Back to 7 or 8
- Enable the Linux Bash Shell
- Generate a Detailed Battery Report
- Turn a PC into a Wireless Display
- Open Folders in the Taskbar
- Open Sites in the Taskbar
- Import Gmail Contacts
- Get Android Notifications
- Use Multiple Desktops
- Use Eye Control
- Use the Timeline Feature to Resume a Task
- Send Web Pages from Phone to PC
- All Windows 10 Tips
- Increase your Battery Life