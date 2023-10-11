The Lenovo Tab M9 is back on sale for $99 during Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon's Prime Day October is full of early holiday discounts on today's best tablets. Prime Big Deal Days ends Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. so you still have time to snag the Lenovo Tab M9 with Folio Case for just $99. This tablet bundle normally costs $140, so that's $40 in savings.

This is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals you can get.

Today's best Lenovo Tab deal

Lenovo Tab M9 w/ Folio Case (2023): $139 $99 @ Amazon

Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale knocks $40 off the Lenovo Tab M9, the ideal tablet for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound. Price check: Best Buy $99 (without Folio case)

Lenovo's M9 is one of its its best-selling tablets and is an excellent value for the price. For just under $100, you're getting a 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Powering the M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM with 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Google's snappy and efficient Android 13 mobile OS affords you access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play.

We didn't get to test the M9, however, in our Lenovo Smart Tab M8 review, we liked its attractive design, colorful display, and excellent battery life.

At just under $100, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a no-brainer, if you're looking for the best budget-friendly tablet for yourself or someone special. For more deals on today's must-have tech, visit our Prime Day deals hub for today's best savings.