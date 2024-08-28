3 Apple deals you shouldn't miss in Amazon's Labor Day sale

Amazon's Labor Day sale includes a trifecta of popular Apple gear — MacBook Air laptop, AirPods Max wireless headphones, and iPad. This means you can get all three pieces of the Apple puzzle at once or get just the elements you need to complete your collection of Apple gear. Whether you're going back-to-school or you're just ready for an upgrade, these deals can save you big cash.

For starters, you can save $250 on a 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip (2024), now priced at $1,049 with this deal. This model has 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, making it one of the more basic configurations you can choose. The beefier version with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD is also on sale for $250 off, bringing that price down to $1,449.

Meanwhile, you can get $130 off the Apple iPad (9th Generation). This 2021 release is a generation behind the latest iteration, but it's also an iPad for only $200. For that price, you get a 10.2-inch display that's great for streaming your favorite movies and TV, and enough power under the hood to handle creative projects, too.

Lastly, Amazon has a massive $200 off the Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones. These over-ear noise-canceling headphones deliver excellent spatial audio and up to 20 hours of wireless listening. Plus, they pair perfectly with devices in the Apple ecosystem. The AirPods Max have technically been cheaper by a whopping $4, but we think it's still a fantastic offer.

5 early Amazon Labor Day deals

15-inch Apple MacBook Air with M3 chip (2024) : $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon Save $250 with this deal, which provides the basic configuration with a 15.3-inch display, 8GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD. If you want more memory, that boosts you to the version with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, also on sale for $250 off, which brings the price down to $1,449. We gave the 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip 4.5 stars in our review, lauding it for its long battery life and its thin and light chassis. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) display, Apple M3 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD

Apple iPad (9th Generation): $329 $199 @ Amazon Released in 2021, the 9th Generation iPad is still an excellent tablet for under $200 with this offer. It’s a good choice for basic creative pursuits, app use, gaming, media streaming, and note-taking (it works with Apple Pencil). Features: A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display (2160 x 1620), 64GB storage, Wi-Fi, 12MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, Touch ID