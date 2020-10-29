Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is up to 50% off in this early Black Friday deal

It's been a marathon season for smartphone launches. And with early Black Friday deals hitting we are starting to see some amazing deals on smartphones launched earlier this fall including an assortment of deep discounts on the Galaxy S20 FE at Best Buy.

Samsung's most recent Galaxy S20 model earned itself a spot among the best smartphones of 2020 due to its impressive feature set and affordable price tag. And that was before these remarkable savings on all carrier versions and unlocked Galaxy S20 FEs.

With carrier activation

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Verizon): Was $699 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already perhaps the best value on the smartphone market at its full retail price with a 120Hz display, triple-cameras and 5G support, but it's virtually impossible to pass up at literally half price. This deal is applicable on all colors with activation and payments spread out over 24 months.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (AT&T): Was $699 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already perhaps the best value on the smartphone market at its full retail price. It comes with a 120Hz display, triple-cameras and 5G support, but at almost half price it's virtually impossible to pass up. This deal is applicable on all colors with activation and payments spread out over 30 months.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (T-Mobile/Sprint): Was $699 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already perhaps the best value on the smartphone market at its full retail price with a 120Hz display, triple-cameras and 5G support, but at almost half price it's virtually impossible to pass up. This deal is applicable on all colors with activation and payments spread out over 24 months.

Unlocked

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked): Was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

Just looking to buy a Galaxy S20 FE outright without activiating a new contract? Best Buy has that as well matching the previous low seen on Amazon of $599. And if you activate service at Best Buy, even without signing a new contract, you can save another $50 to $100 depending on your carrier.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S lineup are perennial favorites in the Android world and this year, Samsung added the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) about 6 months after the original Galaxy S20 models launched. Despite shaving $300 off the price of the Galaxy S20, it offered most of the high-end features that people care about.

You get Samsung's gorgeous AMOLED display that offers deep blacks and vibrant colors, while also delivering the same buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate found in the pricier Galaxy S20s.

It offers a solid collection of features with a triple camera array that includes a wide-angle, ultra-wide and a telephoto lens. While it doesn't offer the massive megapixel count of some of its siblings, it still produces excellent images and offers considerable reach with very usable 10x zoom photos.

With support for 5G and a Snapdragon 865 processor this phone is future-proofed and an absolute steal at these prices.

While Black Friday 2020 is still weeks away, we are already seeing plenty of deals pop on a variety of tech including the best smartphones, so bookmark that page and stay tuned for more.