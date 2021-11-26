Live
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Right Now
These are the best Black Friday laptop deals available now
Black Friday is here and we're tracking the best Black Friday laptop deals live. From workstations to gaming laptops there's no better time to buy than right now. We've been tracking some massive deals that could save you hundreds of dollars on some of the best laptops across every category.
Here, we'll be tracking every laptop deal imaginable that comes in over Black Friday, so you don't have to. To find out what the best deals are, just scroll down and check out our live coverage and if you're seeking even more deals check out our Black Friday Deals hub.
Laptop Black Friday Deals - Quick Links
- MacBook Air M1 @ Amazon: Save $150 on MacBook Air with M1
- MacBook Air M1 @ Best Buy: Save $150 on MacBook Air with M1
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 @ Amazon: 50% off this 11.6-inch laptop
- Dell XPS 13 @ Dell: Up to $400 off configurations of the Dell XPS 13
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 @ Lenovo: was $2,549 now $999
Lenovo is kicking down your door with this ThinkPad Gen 14-inch laptop. Save a massive 51% ($809.01) at Lenovo and have money left over to buy yourself some slippers so you can kick back and enjoy your new laptop.
Save money, get a new laptop, then order a catered meal with that $809.01 you just saved at Lenovo.
Snag this Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 AMD 16-inch gaming laptop and enjoy a ridiculous savings of $380. The Legion 5 Pro arrives with a potent AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU that will keep you gaming for hours and ignoring friends and family.
Act now, pick up this Lenovo gaming laptop and save money you can spend on games at Lenovo.
Save a whopping $745.15 on this powerful Lenovo ThinkBook 16-inch laptop right now at Lenovo. This 16-inch is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of Ram, and 512GB of SS Storage.
This stylish, flexible powerhouse can be yours right now at Lenovo.
Enjoy budget-friendly $350 savings on this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. This Dell XPS 13 features a 13-inch WLED FHD touchscreen, 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of SSD storage.
This is the perfect lightweight laptop for college students and travelers and it's available now at Dell.
Game on the fastest 15-inch G-SYNC display ever. Featuring Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling and 11th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, with 6 GB VRAM and a 512GB SSD. You can snatch this up quick at Dell.
You can Save $354 on this gaming laptop for the gamer in your life at Dell right now.
Save $62 on this Anker PowerCore III Elite portable charger that will keep you powered up all day and night. This 65W USB C Charger, power delivery power bank Bundle for USB C MacBook Air/Pro/Dell XPS, and more is a great choice for that person in your life that's always on the go or constantly traveling.
This Black Friday power deal is available now at Amazon for $97.99
Score this Samsung 60-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) during this Black Friday Deal directly from Samsung right now.
Enjoy saving $200 on the TV your dad wants for his man cave.
Welcome to our Black Friday laptop deals live blog! We're going to be sharing all of the best laptop deals that we find through Black Friday and beyond, so keep checking back for the latest deals.
Some deals can come and go quickly, so if you are waiting for that perfect Black Friday laptop deal stay tuned to our live blog to catch the best deals as soon as they pop up.
Here are a couple of the best deals that we've seen so far to get you started. The MacBook Air with an M1 processor is $849 at Amazon and Best Buy, that's $150 off and the all-time low price for that laptop. The Dell XPS 13 is our best laptop for most people and you can get up to $400 off configurations at Dell for Black Friday.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.