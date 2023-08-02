Hurry! The best MacBook to buy is $150 off right now

Apple's MacBook Air M2 is the best overall laptop to buy. Period. It's super-portable, ridiculously fast, and has long battery life. If you want to buy a Mac this back to school season but don't qualify for Apple's student discount, fret not. Here's a sweet MacBook deal for the rest of us.

Right now, you can get the 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 for $949 at B&H. Previously $1,099, that's $150 in savings and $20 shy of its lowest price ever. As an alternative, you can get the MacBook Air M2 for $899 ($200 off) at Best Buy with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

These are among the best laptop deals available today.

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $949 @ B&H

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Over the MacBook Air M1, the M2 MacBook Air Ultrabook features a new look and performance enhancements. If you prioritize power, portability and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops to buy. The M2 MacBook Air in this deal packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our M2 MacBook Air review , we gave the MacBook Air M2 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. During testing, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance and bright, colorful screen. As for battery-life, it endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is pretty impressive.

With a weight of 2.7 pounds and measuring a mere 0.4 inches thin, the MacBook Air is super-portable. It fits easily into any backpack, messenger bag or medium sized purse. It’s lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier yet thinner than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the M2 MacBook Air supplies you with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, headset jack and a MagSafe charging port.

If you're looking for the best everyday laptop for work and play, the MacBook Air M2 doesn't disappoint.