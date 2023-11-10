Early Black Friday MacBook Air M2 deal you don't want to miss
Black Friday arrives early with $150 off the MacBook Air M2
Early Black Friday deals have arrived, with serious discounts one of our most recommended best overall laptop to buy. For a limited time, our beloved MacBook Air M2 is on sale for $949 at B&H. Typically $1,099, that's $150 in savings and the lowest outright discount we've seen for this Apple laptop so far. Earlier this year, it briefly fell to $849 at Best Buy and Amazon. Not to be outdone, Best Buy is price matching the $949 so can snag this deal there as well.
This is one of the best early Black Friday MacBook deals we've seen so far.
Today's best 13-inch MacBook M2 deal
Apple 13" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,099Now: $949 @ B&H
Overview:
Save $150 on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 — the best overall laptop to buy.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Release date: July 2022
Price check: Amazon $1,049| Best Buy $949
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 outright. Back in September, it briefly fell to $849 for My Best Buy paid membership holders.
Reviews: In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and backed it with our Editor's Choice Award. In real-world tests, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance and bright, colorful screen. As for battery-life, it endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is pretty solid.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable, MacBook Pro alternative. This 13-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming. While the MacBook Air M2 can run select MacOS-optimized games smoothly with solid frame rates. You may encounter subpar performance with non-optimized titles.
