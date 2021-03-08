Galaxy Tab S7's price falls to $549 in killer tablet deal

The Galaxy Tab 7 is one of the best tablets to buy — plus it's a solid iPad Pro alternative. And for a limited time, you can own Samsung's powerful tablet for a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon has the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 on sale for $549.99. This tablet usually costs $650, so that's $100 in savings and one of the best prices we've seen it fall to. It's also one of the best tablet deals we've seen this season. Best Buy has it for the same price. As an alternative, Amazon also offers the Galaxy Tab S7 for $599.99 ($130 off), if you want double the storage.

Galaxy Tab S7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): was $850 now $722 @ Amazon

If you want more screen real estate, you can save $128 on the 12.4 Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), it's the ultimate slate for consuming content and productivity. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). Samsung.com has it for the same price. View Deal

If you're looking for an iPad Pro alternative, the Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets to buy. It features an 11-inch (2560 x, 1600) TFT display, Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S7's nifty S Pen stylus lets you jot down notes, extract text, capture images, and more. The redesigned S Pen is more responsive and accurate than the previous-gen stylus. Plus, its thicker design makes it comfortable to hold.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we loved its breathtaking OLED display and fantastic quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its upgraded S Pen and optional Book Cover keyboard. We gave the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

In real world testing, the Tab S7 never slowed down. It ran multiple apps at once, and seamlessly switched between DeX mode and the Android 10 interface. Even when we played music on YouTube Music, watched videos on YouTube, and ran apps like AccuWeather, the Tab S7's performance was solid.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Tab S7 looks like the previous-gen Galaxy Tab S6. One of the few differences is its extended magnetic stylus holder on the back in place of the magnetic groove seen on the Tab S6. Weighing in at 1.1 pounds and measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is on par with the iPad Air (1 pound, 0.24 inches). It's a little lighter and thinner than the Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

When you're not streaming on Netflix or Spotify, Samsung's DeX interface provides you with the familiar feel of Windows 10 PC or Chromebook laptop. You can pin apps on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen or access shortcuts on the home screen.

Simply put, the Galaxy Tab S7 is a solid choice if you're looking for a cheaper iPad Pro or Surface Pro 7 alternative.