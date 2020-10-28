Best Black Friday Chromebook deals to expect

This year's Black Friday Chromebook deals are bound to be a frugal shopper's dream. We expect to see Chromebooks on sale for dirt cheap as well as price drops on premium model ChromeOS laptops.

In fact, several retailers are currently offering steep discounts on today's best Chromebooks. From now until Black Friday, which falls on November 27, we're rounding up the best early Black Friday Chromebook deals we find.

Chromebooks in general have a stronghold on the budget laptop category. During Prime Day, the already modestly priced Samsung Chromebook 4 saw a $50 price cut — on sale for an all-time low price of $199. We expect this deal to return on Black Friday, possibly with an extra $20 off.

Last year, the cheapest Black Friday Chromebook deals we saw was the Lenovo 100e for $89 ($130 off). It's possible this deal will resurface on Black Friday and run right through Cyber Monday.

And if you've been hoping for a price drop on premium Chromebook, we have good news. ChromeOS systems in the $500+ range will likely see huge discounts on Black Friday. We expect to see epic markdowns on the Google Pixelbook Go and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

And if you want to pick up a new Chromebook sooner than later, there are some notable deals available right now. Below are the best Black Friday Chromebook deals you can get right now.

Black Friday Chromebook deals right now

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an incredible value, delivering a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard at an incredibly low price. The slate has epic battery life and good performance in a sleek design. And now it's cheaper than ever.

HP Chromebook x360 14: was $629 now $449 @ Best Buy

This early Black Friday Chromebook deal takes $180 off the 2020 model HP Chromebook x360 (14C-CA0053DX). This 2-in-1 laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM. You also get 64GB of flash memory, 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and plenty of Google Perks.

Asus Chromebook 14: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Asus Chromebook 14 is one of the most affordable laptops you can get. It packs a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage. For a limited time, this Chromebook is $50 off, which drops it to a new price low.

Google Pixelbook Go: was $1,399 now $1,321 @ Amazon

The best Chromebook on the market just got cheaper. Now $77 off, the high-tier Pixelbook Go is at one of its lowest prices yet. It has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

HP Pro c640 Chromebook (Customizable): was $794 now $555 @ HP

With its 180° lie-flat chassis, built-in webcam and audio, the HP Pro c640 Chromebook is great for running projects and meetings. The base model packs a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Pentium Gold 6405U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 has a flexible, 360 degree flip and fold aluminum chassis. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display,1.6-GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.