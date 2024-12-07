Miss Cyber Monday deals? Here are 9 holiday tech deals at Amazon still on sale
If you missed out on Cyber Monday deals, don't worry! Amazon has you covered.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us now, but the massive trail of savings these deal holidays left hasn't quite disappeared yet. Through Amazon, you still have a chance to take advantage of big savings — perfect for those still in need of holiday gifts (or end-of-year techy treats for yourself, I won't judge).
After browsing through Amazon for a few hours, I realized that a lot of tech is still majorly on sale. I found 9 great tech deals still on sale after Cyber Monday, many of which are currently at their lowest prices ever.
I'm a sucker for a great mechanical keyboard, so of course, one of my favorite deals is Logitech's POP Keys keyboard for just $62 ($33 off). From the gorgeous purple colorway to its typewriter-like keys, I think I'm in love.
There are a few more practical buys in this list, like the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for only $379 ($420 off) or an Amazon Echo Spot for $44 ($35 off) to adorn your nightstand.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech or spoil someone special for the holidays, these post-Cyber Monday tech deals at Amazon are definitely the place to be. Read on to see which 9 deals stuck out to me as the best, or browse through Amazon's top device deals for more ideas.
Best tech deals at Amazon: Quick links
- Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard: was $99 now $62
- Garmin Vivoactive 5 Smartwatch: was $299 now $189
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones: was $379 now $249
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139 now $74
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99 now $57
- Amazon 2024 Echo Spot: was $79 now $44
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $799 now $379
- Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44
- Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC: was $1,049 now $849
Best tech deals at Amazon
Adding a mechanical keyboard to your setup does a few things: improves your typing experience, betters your mood because of the satisfying clicky-clack sounds, and may even make you more productive. All of the above is practically doubled when a keyboard is as attractive as Logitech's POP Keys keyboard. Plus, it's at its lowest price ever right now.
If you (or someone else you know) has exercising more as a top New Year's resolution, it's a wise idea to invest in a fitness tracker or smartwatch. Seeing your steps add up every day will inspire you to do more, and the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is both highly rated and $110 off right now.
Sennheiser makes some beautiful-sounding headphones, and right now, you can still save $130 on a pair for yourself (or a lucky someone). In our Momentum 4 review, we awarded these cans 4.5 out of 5 stars for an outstanding soundstage, stellar battery life, and "ANC and call quality that nearly rivals the Bose 700."
At $65 off, Amazon's popular Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Compared to its predecessor, this 2023 model is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. You can use this tablet to browse the web, stream media, take photos, hop on video calls with friends and family, and so much more.
Features: 10.1-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, ocat-core 2.0GHz processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, up to 13-hour battery life (rated), 5-megapixel front and rear cameras
Save $35 on Amazon's new Echo Spot. It's the perfect combination between an Echo Show and an Echo Dot, great for controlling other smart home devices or listening to your favorite music. You can also simply use it as an alarm clock.
Save 44% on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous version, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.
Save a staggering $420 on the solid, Editor's Choice Chromebook Plus 515. We loved this Chromebook's satisfying keyboard, sturdy and attractive design, and "potent AI-infused performance." Plus, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon from a third-party seller.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of eMMC flash storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Chrome OS
Amazon slashed its 2023 Echo Show 5 by 50% to its all-time-low price for Cyber Monday, and hasn't let up on this deal since. If you've been looking for a compact smart display to manage your schedule and blast tunes in the background, this is a smart pick.
Features: 5.5-inch (960 x 480) display, 2-megapixel camera, built-in speaker, 3-microphone array
At $200 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for this powerful AI laptop. For anyone in search of a high-quality, reliable laptop capable of tackling AI-powered tasks, working in documents, streaming media, and even cloud gaming, this is a stellar pick.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core processor, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI
