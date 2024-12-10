21 holiday deals I recommend from the Discover Samsung winter sale

December holiday deals are nothing short of impressive and the Discover Samsung winter sale is not to be missed. The tech titan is ushering in the season with epic end-of-year discounts, stackable trade-in offers, and BOGO freebies.

Through Sunday, December 15, shop sitewide discounts on Samsung's latest laptops, tablets, smartphones, and portable storage. Epic savings on Samsung monitors and smart TVs are also for grabs.

Shop: Samsung's entire sale

For a limited time, save up to $1,250 on various conifiguration Galaxy Book 4 laptops when you stack your savings with Samsung's generous trade-in offers.

Additionally, save up to $1,100 on the latest Galaxy Tab S10 tablet series, and up to $859 on the previous-gen Galaxy Tab S9 series with combined discounts and trade-in offers.

Ahead of next year's anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 release, unlocked Galaxy S24 phones are now priced to move.

During the Discover Samsung winter sale, save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, up to $800 on the Galaxy S24 Plus, and up to $450 on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are up to $1,600 and $1,000 off respectively.

As always, students and teachers can take up to an extra 15% off at checkout via Samsung's Education Offer Program via ID.ME verification.

So if your essential mobile gadgets are due for a refresh, holiday savings are up for grabs during the Discover Samsung winter sale.

See my recommended discounts below.

The best Discover Samsung winter sale deals

Discover Samsung winter sale — laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360: was $1,349 now $999 at Samsung Take $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 2-in-1 laptop when you choose no trade-in. Or, save up to $500 when you trade in an eligible laptop, phone, or tablet. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, S Pen support (sold separately), fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: was $1,449 now $1,149 at Samsung Get an instant $350 credit on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro at checkout. Or, choose Samsung's generous trade-in offer and save up to an extra $500 when you swap your old laptop, phone, or tablet for this pro-grade Samsung laptop. Features: 14-inch (up to 16-inch) 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM (32GB with 16-inch), Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, Windows 11 Home

Samsung 16" Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 2: was $1,899 now $1,299 at Samsung Want a powerful big-screen convertible laptop? Take $600 off the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop at checkout. Plus, take up to an extra $500 off when you trade in an eligible device. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: was $2,399 now $1,749 at Samsung Samsung's Instant Credit knocks $650 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra at checkout. Again, take up to extra $600 off via Samsung's trade-in offer. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and cosigned it with our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister sites echo our sentiments. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core), 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Discover Samsung winter sale — Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): was $1,299 now $499 at Samsung You can save $250 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone. Or, save up $800 when you choose to trade in a Samsung S23 Ultra or other eligible device. Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,199 at Samsung Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Plus, score extra savings of up to $1,200 when you trade in a qualifying device. From Samsung: Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience and immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold 6's huge screen, lightning-fast processor, and incredibly realistic graphics. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB): $1,219 $949 @ Samsung

Save $150 and get a free storage upgrade (valued at $120) when you buy the model Galaxy Z Flip 6 during the Discover Samsung Fall sale. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Features: 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, water resistant, 4,000mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,199 $799 @ Samsung

Samsung knocks $400 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for its Discover Samsung fall sale. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-in review, we loved its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core, S Pen, and quad-speaker array. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, 11,200mAH battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $199 at Samsung Save $70 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9 and take up an extra $99 off at checkout vis Samsung's trade-in offer. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra during the Discover Samsung winter sale. What's more, take up to an extra $800 off at checkout when you trade in a qualifying device. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents. Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: was $599 now $399 at Samsung For a limited time, save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. Experts praise the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus FE Plus for its premium design, large, bright display and battery life. The nifty S Pen is also a welcome accessory for taking notes, marking up documents, and drawing. Features: 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 90Hz TFT touch screen, S Pen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, IP68 water-and dust-resistant, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 128GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), dual speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 10,090mAh battery, 2 x AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, optional Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Keyboard Cover (sold separately), Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 15),

Discover Samsung winter sale — monitors

BOGO deal Samsung 46" Odyssey G9 QLED Monior: was $1,499 now $799 at Samsung Save $500 on the Samsung Odyssey G9 for a gaming and streaming experience like no other. Plus, get a free 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor (valued at $200) with your purchase. The Odyssey G9 packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time.

BOGO deal Samsung 32" Odyssey OLED G8 4K Monitor: was $1,529 now $949 at Samsung Save $550 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor and get a free 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor (valued at $200) with this BOGO deal. It features a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 200-nit OLED display with HDR10 and with 240Hz refresh rate and a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices.

Samsung T9 Shield Portable SSD (2TB): was $299 now $229 at Samsung Save $70 on the 2TB Samsung T9 Shield portable SSD. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer big files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for extra connectivity.

Discover Samsung winter sale — Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $489 at Samsung Save $160 instantly on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and take up to an extra $300 off with eligble device trade-in. Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most capable Samsung smartwatch yet. Designed for next-level achievements, it maximizes everyday wellness with personalized workouts alongside intelligent and preventative health monitoring capabilities.

Discover Samsung winter sale — headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $129 at Samsung Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Plus take up to an extra $50 off when you trade-in your old headphones. You'll get the highest value when you trade-in your old Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple AirPods. Trade in any other older model Galaxy Buds and you'll get at least $30. Meanwhile, any wireless or wired earbuds from any other brand will get you an instant $20 discount. Features: Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, 24-bit audio, IPX7 water-and-sweat resistant, on-ear call, mute, voice assistant, and volume controls, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on or 8 hours of battery life with ANC off (up to 30 with included case) works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings

Discover Samsung winter sale — Smart TVs

Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K TV (2024): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Samsung At $400 off, the 65-inch model 2024 Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is heavily discounted. What sets Samsung's The Frame QLED TV apart from other TVs is that it doubles as a work of art when it's not in use. This refreshed release retains the same thin and sleek design as its predecessor and sits flush against the wall to look like a framed painting or photo. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide went hands-on with Samsung's latest lifestyle TV. Some of the things they loved about the new Samsung The Frame refresh was its art mode aesthetic, new dynamic refresh rate, and free art curation. Just about the only bone they had to pick with it was its off-angle viewing. Features: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz QLED display, HDR 10+, Art mode, anti-reflection with matte display, motion sensor + brightness sensor, Quantum processor 4K, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

Samsung 55" Class OLED S95D TV (2024): $2,599 $2,199 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $400 on the 55-inch Class OLED S95D 4K — Samsung's most powerful OLED yet! From Samsung: This premium TV features dramatic detail, reduced glare, and powerful brightness. Smooth motion, depth, and 4K processing make for a non-stop, breathtaking picture. Discover pure blacks, bright whites, and Pantone-validated colors. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch. Watch everything you love with nearly no glare. Anti-glare technology limits light distractions on your screen.