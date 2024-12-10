Best tablet deals in December 2024

December's best tablet deals offer end-of-year discounts on the industry's top-rated tablets. With the holiday shopping season now upon us, it's the most wonderful time to treat someone or yourself to a new portable tablet device.

As retailers race to clear their inventory for the next-generation tablets of 2025, there are epic discounts and trade-in deals to be had. I'm talking about the lowest prices of the year on select models of the Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Lenovo Tab, Microsoft Surface Pro, and Google Pixel Tablet.

Whether you want the best tablet for entertainment, productivity (or both), there are plenty of options out there. I've searched high and low to find the best tablet deals so you don't have to.

My hand-selected list of tablet deals will help you save money and precious time.

Browse today's best tablet deals below.

Best tablet deals under $100

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $100 now $55 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is also available at its lowest ever price once more for the holidays. This 2024 Fire HD 8 is a palm-friendly tablet that makes for an exciting way to enjoy browsing, games, audio and eBooks, social media, and entertainment on-the-go or at home with its 8-inch display and up to 13-hour battery life. Features: 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, up to 13-hour battery life (rated)

Lenovo Tab M9: was $149 now $89 at Lenovo USA Save $30 on the Lenovo Tab M9, the ideal tablet for on-the-go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound. Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Powering the M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM with 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Google's snappy and efficient Android 13 mobile OS affords you access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $179 now $89 at Amazon Save $80 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. Launched in 2023, the Fire HD 10 is the lightest Fire HD 10 yet, coming in at just under 1 pound. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen and a 5MP front-facing camera. Features: 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Best tablet deals under $200

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $279 now $139 at Amazon Our favorite Amazon Fire tablet gets a deep $140 price cut and returns to its lowest price ever. It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and notetaking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Apple iPad 9: was $329 now $199 at Best Buy You can save $130 on the 9th-generation iPad 9. This entry-level iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It features an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Target $199

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): was $329 now $199 at Amazon This tablet deal from Amazon knocks $120 off the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon. Samsung's refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs an Exynos 8-core processor and runs on Android 14 and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and much more. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $199 at Amazon Save $70 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9 and snag it for just $10 shy of its lowest-ever price! If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13 Price check: Best Buy $229

Best tablet deals under $500

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $259 at Amazon Apple Amazon's on-page coupon to save $90 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. The 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6 for wired and wireless connectivity options.

Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $279 at Amazon The Google Pixel tablet deal you've been waiting for is here, save $130 on our favorite Android tablet. The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praises across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage

Lenovo Tab P12: was $349 now $283 at Lenovo USA Save $66 on the Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best value tablet deals you can get. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. When you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and wifi 6, as well as low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

OnePlus Pad: was $479 now $385 at Amazon Save $94 on the OnePlus Pad, one of the better iPad Pro alternatives out there. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real-world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games. Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $449 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 is $50 off among today's best tablet deals at Amazon. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet, simplifying and enhancing everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Best Buy $449

Best tablet deals under $1,000

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Amazon Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Price check: Best Buy $899

Apple 11-inch iPad Air 6 : was $899 now $799 at Amazon Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 with 512GB of storage at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. It is made of a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure and works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 512GB of storage, 12MP-wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 at Samsung Save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It has a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 256GB of storage, and an 8,400mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra during the Discover Samsung Winter sale. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents. Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Best tablet deals under $1,500