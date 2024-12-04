Relive Cyber Monday and save $450 on this awesome 16-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop at Best Buy
Grab the HP Envy x360 16 2-in-1 laptop in AMD or Intel configurations for as little as $649
Black Friday is long gone from our rearview mirrors, and Cyber Monday is fading into a distant dot on the horizon. However, I'm something of a nostalgic type when it comes to thinking back to the good old days of just this past Monday when I was able to save hundreds of dollars on some incredible laptops, and it seems Best Buy is, too.
Relive the heights of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in this ongoing deal from Best Buy that sees the awesome 16-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop on sale for just $649 — a cool $450 off its regular $1,099 asking price, and a fantastic opportunity to net yourself a versatile touchscreen convertible laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage for less.
Not a fan of AMD processors? You can grab the same laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor at a steep discount too. Best Buy is also slashing the price on the Intel Core Ultra-powered 16-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 down to just $699 — a brilliant $400 saving on an excellent AI PC.
Both configurations offer the 2-in-1 form factor for effortless switching between laptop and tablet modes, and a striking 16-inch 2K WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen. Intel or AMD, this is a brilliant laptop for everyday use and one of my favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals revived. Grab it while you can, you won't regret it.
Today's best HP Envy x360 16, 2-in-1 laptop deal
Save $450 in this revival of one of the best laptop discounts of Cyber Monday with this limited-time deal on the 16-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop.
Powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, HP's convertible laptop offers great performance and efficiency, with a solid battery life to boot.
With 16GB of RAM, you'll have no issue juggling everyday tasks while browsing or checking out videos, and it'll all come together beautifully on the Envy's 16-inch touchscreen display.
Alternative deal: HP Envy x360 16 2-in-1 (Intel Core Ultra 7) $699 @ Best Buy
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS 8-Core CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD
Release Date: Spring 2024
Reviews consensus: We reviewed an earlier iteration of this model late last year. We found a lot to like, lauding its brilliant OLED panel, excellent clicky keyboard, and strong overall performance. This model lacks the OLED panel, but it has a similar overall design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a reasonably priced touchscreen laptop that is perfect for everyday use with plenty of storage for apps, photos, and media.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop with a sharper, faster display and discrete graphics for playing AAA games at high frame rates.
