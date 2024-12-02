The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is my favorite Chromebook and it's $120 off for Cyber Monday

Chromebooks can offer fantastic value if you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop, but that doesn't mean they compromise design or build quality. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is the perfect example and right now you can save $120 on it for Cyber Monday.

This is hands-down my favorite Chromebook. It has a fantastic design that's definitely a step up from most Chromebooks thanks to its sleek bronze details. The keyboard was also fantastic to type on during my testing and the display is sharp and vivid. With so much going for it, it's no wonder the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 earned an Editor's Choice award in our review.

This stellar Chromebook is even more affordable right now thanks to a killer Cyber Monday deal I tracked down. You can get the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 for just $579 at Best Buy, a discount of $120 off the regular price.

This is one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals out there, so take advantage of it while this top Chromebook is still in stock!

