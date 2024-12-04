Act fast! Get this curved 34-inch Alienware gaming monitor for its lowest price ever

Even with Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, not all big discounts are gone. You can still splurge on an excellent gaming monitor like the Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DWF and save $255.

The curved 34-inch Alienware monitor is $644 at Dell, down from its typical $899. It's the lowest price for this model, which means this is a great time to buy. You can get it for the same $644 at Amazon, where the previous all-time low was $649.

This model has a comfortable 1800R curvature, which makes it easy to see content on its massive 34-inch screen. The monitor outputs vibrant colors thanks to its brilliant quantum dot OLED panel that produces deep blacks and accurate colors with 99% DCI-P3 and 149% sRGB wide color gamut support. The monitor also has native AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gaming.

If you've ever weighed getting a large curved monitor to level up your gaming, Dell's current sale makes the Alienware AW3423DWF an incredibly attractive deal. Dell's site notes it still has some Cyber Monday sales running, and while this sale isn't labeled as such, it's unclear how long the monitor will be at this price. We'd recommend acting fast if you want this monitor while the sale lasts.

Best Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DWF deal today