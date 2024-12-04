Act fast! Get this curved 34-inch Alienware gaming monitor for its lowest price ever
Save $255 on the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
Even with Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, not all big discounts are gone. You can still splurge on an excellent gaming monitor like the Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DWF and save $255.
The curved 34-inch Alienware monitor is $644 at Dell, down from its typical $899. It's the lowest price for this model, which means this is a great time to buy. You can get it for the same $644 at Amazon, where the previous all-time low was $649.
This model has a comfortable 1800R curvature, which makes it easy to see content on its massive 34-inch screen. The monitor outputs vibrant colors thanks to its brilliant quantum dot OLED panel that produces deep blacks and accurate colors with 99% DCI-P3 and 149% sRGB wide color gamut support. The monitor also has native AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gaming.
If you've ever weighed getting a large curved monitor to level up your gaming, Dell's current sale makes the Alienware AW3423DWF an incredibly attractive deal. Dell's site notes it still has some Cyber Monday sales running, and while this sale isn't labeled as such, it's unclear how long the monitor will be at this price. We'd recommend acting fast if you want this monitor while the sale lasts.
Best Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DWF deal today
Overview: Lowest price! This 34-inch curved Alienware hits its best price we've seen with this $255 savings. This monitors delivers big performance with its quantum dot OLED screen, fast refresh, and excellent color reproduction thanks to its wide color gamut.
Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh (DisplayPort), 100Hz refresh (HDMI), 0.1ms response time, QD-OLED panel, 1800R curve, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, height, swivel, tilt, blue light reduction, burn-in protection, 99% DCI-P3, 149% sRGB, 250 cd/m2 (typical), 1000 cd/m2 (peak) brightness, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1 upstream port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (front), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (rear), audio line-out port (rear), headphone-out port (bottom)
Release date: 2022
Price check: We last saw this monitor drop to $649 back in November 2024.
Price comparison: Amazon $644
Reviews consensus: Tom's Hardware reviewed the Dell Alienware AW3423DWF and gave it 5 stars, noting no drawbacks of consequence and lauding its stunning images, deep contrast and color saturation, and smooth motion processing.
Buy if: If you want a 16:9 1440p gaming monitor with smooth motion, very low input lag, and amazing color — and you have room for a massive 34-inch display.
Don't buy if: If you don't need a large, widescreen gaming monitor or don't have space on your desk for such a large monitor.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.