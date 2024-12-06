Last call! 3 Dell monitor deals I recommend before Cyber Week ends — starting at $69
Dell doesn't just have great deals on massive gaming monitors as the end of Cyber Week approaches. If you're searching for a new, more modestly sized monitor, Dell has something for you as well. We've pulled together three Dell monitors ranging in size from 24 inches to 27 inches — and each monitor is still on sale at a deep discount, making these the best discounts we've seen all year.
For example, you can buy the Dell 24 Monitor SE2425H for just $69 with this deal. That's $50 off the regular price. This monitor is all about the basics, delivering 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution with one HDMI (HDCP 1.4) port and one VGA port. This model only has a tilt adjustment; if you want both height and tilt adjustments, consider the similar S2425HS for $109
Meanwhile, the pair of 27-inch Dell monitors we spotlight below should appeal to bargain hunters. One is a similar basic 1080p model for $89, while the other packs 2K resolution and costs $149.
All three models have a 16:9 aspect ratio. Snag these deals while you can — Dell's Cyber Week sale won't last much longer.
Best Dell monitor deals
Save $50 on the basic Dell 24 Monitor S2425H. This model lacks any bells and whistles, but it does give you 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution with one HDMI (HDCP 1.4) port that supports 75Hz refresh, one VGA port, and tilt adjustment. If you want both height and tilt adjustments, consider the similar S2425HS for $109.
Features: 23.8-inch 1920 x 1080 display, 75Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, blue light reduction, 250 cd/m2, HDMI (HDCP 1.4), VGA port
This Full HD display is similarly all about the basics, just one size up from the 24-inch model above. And no you can save $40 with this Cyber Week sale. If you have the space for a 27-inch monitor, you'll appreciate the extra screen real estate.
Features: 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, 75Hz refresh, 5ms response time, VA panel, tilt, 300 cd/m2, HDMI port (HDCP 1.4), VGA port
The Dell 27 Monitor S2725DS steps up to a crisp QHD display with support for 99% of the sRGB color gamut. This monitor is incredibly versatile with height, swivel, pivot, and tilt adjustments. Plus, it has 2 5W speakers built-in.
Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, 100Hz refresh, 5ms response time, IPS panel, 99% sRGB color gamut, adjustable (height, swivel, pivot, tilt), 350 cd/m2, 2x HDMI (HDCP 1.4), DisplayPort 1.2 (HDCP1.4), 2 5W speakers, blue light reduction, anti-glare
