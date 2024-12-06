Don't wait! 5 PS5 and gaming monitor deals ending soon in Dell's Cyber Week sale

Dell continues to celebrate Cyber Week with sales on gaming consoles and monitors. If you're looking to level up your gaming gear, take a look at these excellent discounts on Sony PlayStation5 consoles, accessories, and large curved gaming monitors.

For starters, you can save $75 on the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console (now $374, down from $449) or the Sony PlayStation 5 Console (now $444, down from $499). Both models have 1TB of storage, but the Digital Edition lacks the Blu-ray drive found on the more expensive console. If you like buying physical game discs or have a lot of physical media that you want to play, it's worth springing for the version with the built-in Blu-ray drive.

Dell also has the Sony DualSense GamePad on sale for $20 off, bringing the price down to $54. Beware: We've seen it go in and out of stock all day, so check back if shows out of stock at first.

Finally, if you need a large monitor to view your games on, Dell has you covered. The Dell Alienware 34 curved QD-OLED AS3423DWF gaming monitor is on sale for $644, a savings of $255. It has a brilliant display, with excellent color reproduction and fast refresh rate. Or, consider the more prosaic — and more affordable — Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor, now $199 (down from $329). This LED monitor might not match the QD-OLED model's fantastic colors and wide color gamut, but it also has an 1800R curvature and 100% sRGB color.

Dell doesn't specify when its Cyber Week sales end, so act fast to snag these deals while you can.

Best Dell Cyber Week gaming gear deals

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: was $449 now $374 at Dell If you've ditched the discs and are all-in on digital media, this deal brings the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition console to an attractive $374. This model supports 4K graphics, has high-speed 1TB SSD, and is backward compatibile with earlier-gen PS5 games via the PlayStation Network. The unit delivers immersive haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for a new PlayStation 5 console, and now you can still buy one in time for the holidays. Price check: Best Buy $374

Sony DualSense Gamepad: was $74 now $54 at Dell Save $20 on the Sony DualSense Gamepad controller at Dell. This Bluetooth wireless controller supports PlayStation 5, Mac/Windows, Android, and iOS. We've seen this go in and out of stock at Dell. If you can't find it on sale there, check Best Buy, which has it for the same price. Price check: Best Buy $54

Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DWF: was $899 now $644 at Dell This 34-inch Alienware has a comfortable 1800R curvature, and it delivers brilliant image quality thanks to its quantum dot OLED screen. And now you can save $255 with this sale at Dell. Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh (DisplayPort), 100Hz refresh (HDMI), 0.1ms response time, QD-OLED panel, 1800R curve, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, height, swivel, tilt, blue light reduction, burn-in protection, 99.3% DCI-P3, 149% sRGB, 250 cd/m2 (typical), 1000 cd/m2 (peak) brightness, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1 upstream port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (front), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (rear), audio line-out port (rear), headphone-out port (bottom)