Shop the 21 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals I recommend
Shop today's Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale features deep discounts on our recommended mobile tech and gaming gear.
One excellent deal to snap up now is the Asus Vivobook S Copilot+ PC for just $499 ($400 off). Harnessing the power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor alongside Copilot+ PC, the Asus Vivobook S helps you work smarter whether you're multitasking or creating.
Another deal that I might take advantage of myself is the gorgeous Sky Cipher Special Editon Xbox Controller for $45 ($25 off). It sold out at Amazon and Walmart and this price and it's been living in my head rent-free since it launched back in August.
If you're shopping for any of the most-wished-for tech ahead of the holiday season, it's time to lock those savings in before they expire! Best Buy's discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, and more are among the best we're seeing from any retailer this year.
No matter what must-have holiday tech you're shopping for, Best Buy has you covered. I track deals for a living and Best Buy's sales all-year-round, here are 15 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals I recommend.
Laptops
One Best Buy Cyber Monday deals I recommend is the 2024 Asus Vivobook S Copilot+ PC which is now $400 off.
Features: 15.6-inch (2880 x 1800) 600-nit 120Hz display Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno graphics 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $120 on this Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and laptop sleeve bundle. We scored this model with 4 out of 5 stars. With a Core i3, this is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen so far. Between its performance and price, we highly recommend snagging it while you can if you want a great Chromebook for cheap.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of eMMC flash storage.
Laptop Mag's beloved Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is $150 off for Cyber Monday. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design.
Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS
Our favorite MSI gaming laptop deal on Cyber Monday comes in the form of the MSI Cyborg 14, which is seeing a steep discount of $350.
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of vRAM, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Tablets & phones
The Google Pixel Cyber Monday deal you've been waiting for is here, save $130 on our favorite Android tablet. The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praises across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast.
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage
Save $70 on Samsung's most affordable tablet. If you primarily want a tablet to stream media, read books, or video chat with friends and family, this tablet will be the perfect wallet-friendly addition to your home.
Features: 11-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD slot), 5-megapixel front, and 8-megapixel rear camera
Save $130 on the 9th generation iPad 9. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.
You can save $350 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 at Best Buy (or save $400 with activation). Plus, save up to $460 when you trade in your old phone. Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi.
Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $329 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.
Price check: Amazon $328
With this Best Buy Cyber Monday deal, you can save $70 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-canceling, and useful features for the price.
Save $70 Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds money can buy. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation, and tons of useful features.
Fitbit Charge 6: $149 $99 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $50 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6. In our review,, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.
Best Buy slashes $100 off the popular Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch. It's a cheaper alternative to the Garmin Venu 3 and features advanced health monitoring, sleep, and stress coaching as well as over 30 sports apps to help you stay active. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars for these attributes alongside its upgraded AMOLED display over the previous-gen Vivoactive 4.
PC Accessories
At $99, the Brio 500 is a great option and a budget alternative to its pricier 4K sibling, one of our best webcams . The system requirements include a USB-C port available, Windows 10 or later, macOS 10.10 or later, and Chrome OS.
For gamers who want a plethora of customizable keys, the G915 X mechanical keyboard is definitely worth considering. It includes 9 G-keys capable of carrying out custom commands via easy-to-use software, which will also allow you to personalize the keyboard's RGB backlighting.
Gaming
Save $25 on the Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.
Best Buy taks $15 off, the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller For Cyber Monday. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, speakers and integrated mic.
Save $150 on the Editor's Choice Asus Rog Ally gaming handheld and play games from anywhere. In our review, we were impressed by its smooth gaming performance and bright, vivid 120Hz Full HD touchscreen. One reviewer was also smitten with its lightweight, comfortable design and rated it 4 out of 5 stars.
Features: 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD Ryzen Z1 6-core processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB of storage, Dolby Atmos support, 1 x USB-C port, Windows 11
Save $100 on the Asus ROG Ally X in Best Buy's Cyber Monday sales.
Asus' ROG Ally X is at the forefront of handheld gaming PCs, offering a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU with 24GB of RAM and a sizeable 1TB SSD to store a respectable game library on the go.
It also offers a full-HD gaming experience with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and an improved battery of 80Whrs, doubling that of the standard ROG Ally.
This handheld gaming PC is all about portable performance, and it strikes a fine balance of power and longevity, meaning you can enjoy it for longer without hunting down a free outlet.
Features: 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz LCD touch display, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU w/ RDNA 3 graphics, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WiFi 6E, 80Whr battery, Windows 11 Home.
Save $200 on the Lenovo Legion Go at Best Buy this Cyber Monday.
Lenovo's Legion Go takes the first-gen Ryzen Z1 Extreme handheld gaming PC formula and dials things up a notch, offering a much larger 8.8-inch display with a WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600-pixel) resolution and a faster 144Hz refresh rate.
Even its battery is an improvement, with a higher 49.2Whr rating over the standard ROG Ally, but the improvements don't end there.
Lenovo's Legion Go takes cues from the Nintendo Switch, bringing detachable Joy-Con-like TrueStrike controllers into the mix for more ways to tackle your favorite games.
Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 144Hz LCD touch display, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU w/ RDNA 3 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WiFi 6E, 49.2Whr battery, Carrying case, Windows 11 Home.
TVs
For a limited time, best Buy knocks $200 off the 48" LG B4 OLED 4K TV. It is great for gamers and features NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology to give you the competitive edge you need in competitive games.
Features: 48-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED panel, LG a8 AI processor, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, G-SYNC Compatible (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), webOS
Save $120 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.
Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.