Shop the 21 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals I recommend

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale features deep discounts on our recommended mobile tech and gaming gear.

One excellent deal to snap up now is the Asus Vivobook S Copilot+ PC for just $499 ($400 off). Harnessing the power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor alongside Copilot+ PC, the Asus Vivobook S helps you work smarter whether you're multitasking or creating.

Another deal that I might take advantage of myself is the gorgeous Sky Cipher Special Editon Xbox Controller for $45 ($25 off). It sold out at Amazon and Walmart and this price and it's been living in my head rent-free since it launched back in August.

If you're shopping for any of the most-wished-for tech ahead of the holiday season, it's time to lock those savings in before they expire! Best Buy's discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, and more are among the best we're seeing from any retailer this year.

No matter what must-have holiday tech you're shopping for, Best Buy has you covered. I track deals for a living and Best Buy's sales all-year-round, here are 15 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals I recommend.

Laptops

Asus Vivobook S Copilot+ PC: was $899 now $499 at Best Buy One Best Buy Cyber Monday deals I recommend is the 2024 Asus Vivobook S Copilot+ PC which is now $400 off. Features: 15.6-inch (2880 x 1800) 600-nit 120Hz display Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno graphics 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Plus 515 w/ Sleeve: was $399 now $269 at Best Buy Save $120 on this Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and laptop sleeve bundle. We scored this model with 4 out of 5 stars. With a Core i3, this is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen so far. Between its performance and price, we highly recommend snagging it while you can if you want a great Chromebook for cheap. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of eMMC flash storage.

Cyber Monday deal Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $339 at Best Buy Laptop Mag's beloved Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is $150 off for Cyber Monday. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

MSI Cyborg 14: was $1,099 now $749 at Best Buy Our favorite MSI gaming laptop deal on Cyber Monday comes in the form of the MSI Cyborg 14, which is seeing a steep discount of $350. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of vRAM, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Tablets & phones

Samsung Tab A9 Plus: was $219 now $149 at Best Buy Save $70 on Samsung's most affordable tablet. If you primarily want a tablet to stream media, read books, or video chat with friends and family, this tablet will be the perfect wallet-friendly addition to your home. Features: 11-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD slot), 5-megapixel front, and 8-megapixel rear camera

Apple iPad 9: was $329 now $199 at Best Buy Save $130 on the 9th generation iPad 9. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $949 at Best Buy You can save $350 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 at Best Buy (or save $400 with activation). Plus, save up to $460 when you trade in your old phone. Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $329 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Amazon $328

Fitbit Charge 6: $149 $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $50 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6. In our review,, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.

PC Accessories

Logitech Brio 500: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy At $99, the Brio 500 is a great option and a budget alternative to its pricier 4K sibling, one of our best webcams . The system requirements include a USB-C port available, Windows 10 or later, macOS 10.10 or later, and Chrome OS.

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Sky Cipher): was $70 now $45 at Best Buy Save $25 on the Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.

Asus ROG Ally: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy Save $150 on the Editor's Choice Asus Rog Ally gaming handheld and play games from anywhere. In our review, we were impressed by its smooth gaming performance and bright, vivid 120Hz Full HD touchscreen. One reviewer was also smitten with its lightweight, comfortable design and rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Features: 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD Ryzen Z1 6-core processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB of storage, Dolby Atmos support, 1 x USB-C port, Windows 11

ASUS ROG Ally X (Z1 Extreme, 1TB): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Asus ROG Ally X in Best Buy's Cyber Monday sales. Asus' ROG Ally X is at the forefront of handheld gaming PCs, offering a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU with 24GB of RAM and a sizeable 1TB SSD to store a respectable game library on the go. It also offers a full-HD gaming experience with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and an improved battery of 80Whrs, doubling that of the standard ROG Ally. This handheld gaming PC is all about portable performance, and it strikes a fine balance of power and longevity, meaning you can enjoy it for longer without hunting down a free outlet. Features: 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz LCD touch display, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU w/ RDNA 3 graphics, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WiFi 6E, 80Whr battery, Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme, 512GB): was $699 now $499 at Best Buy Save $200 on the Lenovo Legion Go at Best Buy this Cyber Monday. Lenovo's Legion Go takes the first-gen Ryzen Z1 Extreme handheld gaming PC formula and dials things up a notch, offering a much larger 8.8-inch display with a WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600-pixel) resolution and a faster 144Hz refresh rate. Even its battery is an improvement, with a higher 49.2Whr rating over the standard ROG Ally, but the improvements don't end there. Lenovo's Legion Go takes cues from the Nintendo Switch, bringing detachable Joy-Con-like TrueStrike controllers into the mix for more ways to tackle your favorite games. Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 144Hz LCD touch display, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU w/ RDNA 3 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WiFi 6E, 49.2Whr battery, Carrying case, Windows 11 Home.

TVs

LG 48" B4 OLED 4K TV : was $799 now $599 at Best Buy For a limited time, best Buy knocks $200 off the 48" LG B4 OLED 4K TV. It is great for gamers and features NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology to give you the competitive edge you need in competitive games. Features: 48-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED panel, LG a8 AI processor, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, G-SYNC Compatible (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), webOS