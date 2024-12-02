I found 7 Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $50 that make great holiday gifts

The holidays are approaching, and chances are you're considering treating someone special to a nice gift. If you're looking for budget-friendly options, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has plenty of great gift ideas under $50.

The latest Amazon Fire 7 is on sale for $44.99 ($35 off). This is the lowest-ever price for this Amazon tablet, which normally costs $80 and rarely sees a discount.

Amazon's answer to the iPad mini, the Fire 7, is a gift anyone would love to receive. It provides up to 10 hours of battery life for streaming and gaming apps.

Its upgraded quad-core processor makes video playback and gameplay more responsive and enjoyable.

That's just one of my favorite Cyber Monday deals under $50. Browse my recommendations for gift ideas below.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $50

Lowest price Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $79 now $44 at Amazon Now $35 off, the Fire 7 Tablet is Amazon's answer to the iPad mini and makes a great gift. Over the previous-gen 9th Gen model, it now provides up to 10 hours of battery life (40% more) and is up to 30% faster quad-core processor. The end result? Video playback and gameplay are more responsive and enjoyable.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $21 at Amazon Save 56% on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Compared to the previous version, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79 now $44 at Amazon This neat, nifty little device mixes an Echo Show and an Echo Dot. It has a slightly smaller form factor but is still equipped with powerful bass capabilities. Use it as a morning alarm, to control other smart home devices, as a booming speaker, or simply as a clock that also shows the weather.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 at Amazon Now 50% off, the Echo Show 5 is one of the best Cyber Monday deals under $50 at Amazon. This 3rd generation smart display improves upon its predecessor with double the bass and clearer sound. The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch screen and a 2MP camera with 3 microphone arrays. It's great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts.